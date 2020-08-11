You are the owner of this article.
Northwest Indiana farms honored for more than a century of longevity
Northwest Indiana farms honored for more than a century of longevity

Northwest Indiana farms honored for more than a century of longevity

A member of the South Lake County Agricultural Historical Society carries stalks of corn before building a shock in this file photo from 2017.

 Suzanne Tennant, The Times

Eight Northwest Indiana farms have been recognized for staying in business for more than a century.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture gave Hoosier Homestead Awards to the Region farms for being owned and maintained by a single family for more than 100 years. Since 1976, the statewide award has been conferred upon more than 5,800 farms across the Hoosier state for making significant contributes to agriculture and "the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana."

“In light of many challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, family farms continue to persevere and provide essential resources to our community and state,” state Sen. Ed Charbonneau said. "Congratulations to the families honored with these awards, and thank you for your dedication to our community."

The Drazer farm in Porter County, the Schultz farm in Porter County, the Stath farm in Jasper County, and the Malchow farm, Mitchell farm, Ploss/Lanz farm and Yaggie farm in Pulaski County all won Centennial Awards. The Bruce farm in Pulaski County got a Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of operation.

"The agricultural products these farms provide are vital to our community and contribute billions of dollars to our economy," State Rep. Michael Aylesworth said. "Their determination and hard work for more than a century deserves recognition."

Farms must produce more than $1,000 worth of agricultural products on more than 20 acres for a minimum of 100 consecutive years to qualify for a Hoosier Homestead Award.

For more information or to apply, visit www.in.gov/isda/2337.htm

