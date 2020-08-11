Northwest Indiana farms honored for more than a century of longevity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight Northwest Indiana farms have been recognized for staying in business for more than a century.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture gave Hoosier Homestead Awards to the Region farms for being owned and maintained by a single family for more than 100 years. Since 1976, the statewide award has been conferred upon more than 5,800 farms across the Hoosier state for making significant contributes to agriculture and "the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana."

“In light of many challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, family farms continue to persevere and provide essential resources to our community and state,” state Sen. Ed Charbonneau said. "Congratulations to the families honored with these awards, and thank you for your dedication to our community."

The Drazer farm in Porter County, the Schultz farm in Porter County, the Stath farm in Jasper County, and the Malchow farm, Mitchell farm, Ploss/Lanz farm and Yaggie farm in Pulaski County all won Centennial Awards. The Bruce farm in Pulaski County got a Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of operation.