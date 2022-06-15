Northwest Indiana financial adviser named to InvestmentNews Top 40 Under 40

A financial adviser from Munster was named to the InvestmentNews Top 40 Under 40.

Chris Janota with Envoy Wealth Management LLC in Crown Point was inducted into the Top 40 under 40 Class of 2022 for InvestmentNews, a national publication that supplies investment news and analysis for financial advisers.

Janota, a Munster resident, founded Envoy Wealth Management at 9800 Connecticut Drive in the Purdue Technology Center in Crown Point in 2017. The firm serves individuals, families and small business clients.

He was one of 40 people under the age of 40 nationwide honored for making an impact on the financial services sector.

“I am beyond excited to be included in this year’s InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 award class,” Janota said. “I am honored to be associated with this distinguished award and the many professionals who have received it in past years. My goal is to help my clients reach their financial goals and serve the community, and I’m proud to be recognized for those ongoing contributions.”

Janota has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He's the owner, president and founder of Envoy Wealth Management.

He was selected out of more than 600 candidates nationwide for the honor after an editorial panel with the magazine reviewed his application, accomplishments and contributions to the industry.

He has worked as an adviser, volunteered with the InvestWrite financial education literacy program and helped college students get ready for careers through Northern Illinois University’s Alumni Association mentorship program.

Janota also serves as president of the board of the Act of Grace nonprofit that helps youth with epilepsy and other neurological conditions. He serves as vice president of the Park Forest Historical Society Board of Directors, a member of Cambridge's New Century Council and a volunteer with the Life Happens Scholarship Program.

Janota and the magazine's other 40 under 40 inductees will be honored at a ceremony on Friday in New York City.

