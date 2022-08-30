 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Northwest Indiana firms make Inc. 5000 list

  • 0
Northwest Indiana firms make Inc. 5000 list

Frames sit on display in the showroom at Peepers by PeeperSpecs in Michigan City. 

 Kale Wilk, The Times, file

Northwest Indiana firms were again honored as among the fastest-growing in the country.

Inc. magazine recognized Portage-based MSI Express and Michigan City-based Peepers by Peeper Specs on its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the country.

MSI Express, a food manufacturing firm founded in 2008, ranked 622nd after posting 1,018% growth over the past three years. The company makes shelf-stable foods, providing services like dry mixing, blending and canister filling.

Peepers by PeeperSpecs, a fourth-generation family-owned company, ranked 4,589th after posting 95% growth over the past three years. It designs eyewear that's sold online and in optical shops across the country.

Coastline Academy, which recently started offering driver's education classes in Valparaiso and surrounding communities, ranked as the sixth fastest-growing education company and the 520th fastest-growing overall business. The company reported 1,192% growth over the past three years after expanding to Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts