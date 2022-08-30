Northwest Indiana firms make Inc. 5000 list

Northwest Indiana firms were again honored as among the fastest-growing in the country.

Inc. magazine recognized Portage-based MSI Express and Michigan City-based Peepers by Peeper Specs on its Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the country.

MSI Express, a food manufacturing firm founded in 2008, ranked 622nd after posting 1,018% growth over the past three years. The company makes shelf-stable foods, providing services like dry mixing, blending and canister filling.

Peepers by PeeperSpecs, a fourth-generation family-owned company, ranked 4,589th after posting 95% growth over the past three years. It designs eyewear that's sold online and in optical shops across the country.

Coastline Academy, which recently started offering driver's education classes in Valparaiso and surrounding communities, ranked as the sixth fastest-growing education company and the 520th fastest-growing overall business. The company reported 1,192% growth over the past three years after expanding to Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Colorado, Nevada and Texas.

