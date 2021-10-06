 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Indiana Forum seeking $52 million in grants for projects
urgent

Northwest Indiana Forum seeking $52 million in grants for projects

Northwest Indiana Forum seeking $52 million in grants for projects

The Northwest Indiana Forum headquarters is located in Portage.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Northwest Indiana Forum, a Portage-based economic development agency, is applying for $52 million worth of grants for various projects across the Region.

The privately funded agency, which pursues jobs and investment for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Jasper, Newton and Pulaski counties, seeks state funding for 36 projects intendend to drive economic growth and help bring more workers and businesses to Northwest Indiana.

The Northwest Indiana Forum hopes to tap the state's new 2021 Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant program, which dedicates $500 million "to promote strategic investments that will make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth."

Regions throughout the state can apply for state funding for projects, initiatives and programs that aim to attract and retain an educated and talented workforce. The idea is to draw people who will in turn draw companies and job opportunities by investing in the quality of place and quality of life.

The state expects its investment of up to $500 million will spur $2 billion worth of public, private and philanthropic match funds.

The NWI Forum is asking for funding for 36 projects and consideration for 103 projects valued at more than $2 billion. It identified projects that align with its "Ignite the Region" study pillars of infrastructure, placemaking, entrepreneurship and innovation, talent and business development and marketing.

The NWI Forum's submissions will compete with proposals from local officials across the Hoosier State seeking a piece of the $500 million grant funding pie.

“Our group including business leaders, local economic development professionals and workforce development worked tirelessly over the past six months to identify projects that would move our region forward over the next decade and beyond,” Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are automatic credit card payments a good idea?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts