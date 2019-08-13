{{featured_button_text}}
NWI Forum launching $200,000 Region-wide economic development plan

Northwest Indiana Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis touts the forum's "Ignite the Region" economic development plan last year at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times, file

The Northwest Indiana Forum will give an update this month on its "Ignite the Region" economic development plan to grow the local economy.

The Portage-based private economic development agency, which is backed by some of Northwest Indiana's biggest companies, will provide a presentation to the public on the plan at a luncheon between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 22 at Avalon Manor at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

"Over the past year, the Northwest Indiana Forum and its partners have been collaborating, implementing and transforming the 'Ignite the Region — Northwest Indiana's Strategy for Economic Transformation' into life," the NWI Forum said in a news release.

Implementation teams have been working to bring the plan's five pillars to fruition, according to the Forum. The pillars are business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, talent, placemaking and infrastructure.

To buy tickets, visit www.ignitetheregionluncheon.eventbrite.com. To download a copy of "Ignite the Region: Northwest Indiana’s Strategy for Economic Transformation," visit www.nwiforum.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.