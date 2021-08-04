Northwest Indiana Green Drinks to host virtual talk on cleaning up beaches, neighborhoods

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will host a virtual presentation on "Beaches & Neighborhoods: How to Create a Cleaning and Caring Culture" Thursday in the hope of inspiring people to clean up the environment where they live.

The Zoom and Facebook meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's billed as BYOB in keeping with the "green drinks" theme.

"This is a Zoom and Facebook Live meeting at your chosen place with your own eats and drinks. Discover with Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne, awardees of the first Nora L. Schultz Tribute Sustainability Award, how they were inspired to clean up their beach and neighborhoods thereby creating a culture of mutual care," organizers said in a press release. "Grab a delightful libation and some delicious eats at your place while you learn from Mike and Nora how to join them in their efforts at 'Monday Mornings! Beach Clean Up' and 'The Great Michigan City Green Clean' or start a movement in your community where you live."

Paul Stofko of Crazy Legs Race Series, Friends of Indiana Dunes and the Chesterton Garbage Grabbers also will discuss their ongoing cleanup efforts at the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park.