Northwest Indiana Green Drinks to host virtual talk on cleaning up beaches, neighborhoods

Northwest Indiana Green Drinks will host a virtual presentation on "Beaches & Neighborhoods: How to Create a Cleaning and Caring Culture" Thursday in the hope of inspiring people to clean up the environment where they live.
The Zoom and Facebook meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It's billed as BYOB in keeping with the "green drinks" theme.
"This is a Zoom and Facebook Live meeting at your chosen place with your own eats and drinks. Discover with Nora Ryszka and Mike Kilbourne, awardees of the first Nora L. Schultz Tribute Sustainability Award, how they were inspired to clean up their beach and neighborhoods thereby creating a culture of mutual care," organizers said in a press release. "Grab a delightful libation and some delicious eats at your place while you learn from Mike and Nora how to join them in their efforts at 'Monday Mornings! Beach Clean Up' and 'The Great Michigan City Green Clean' or start a movement in your community where you live."
Paul Stofko of Crazy Legs Race Series, Friends of Indiana Dunes and the Chesterton Garbage Grabbers also will discuss their ongoing cleanup efforts at the Indiana Dunes National Park and Indiana Dunes State Park.
"Green Drinks in its permanent virtual format meets usually the first Thursday of the month, yet we may meet on different days depending on the program excluding July and December breaks," organizers said in a press release. "These events are co-sponsored with Save the Dunes and Michigan City Sustainability Commission, plus supported by 219 GreenConnect."
This month's guest hosts include 95.1 FM/AM 1420 WIMS, The Great Michigan City Green Clean, Monday Mornings Beach Clean Up, Crazy Legs Race Series, Friends of Indiana Dunes and the Chesterton Garbage Grabbers. For further information, please email NancyforVision@gmail.com.
To watch the event, find Michigan City Green Drinks on Facebook or visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84350198546 and log in with meeting ID: 843 5019 8546.
For more information, visit NancyforVision@gmail.com.
