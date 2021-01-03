Northwest Indiana homeowners forbearing mortgages less than national average

If the coronavirus pandemic has cost you a job or resulted in a steep drop in income, there's a lifeline to stay in your home that not as many Northwest Indiana residents have been taking advantage of as could be.

A recent Fannie Mae study found fewer than the national average of struggling Northwest Indiana homeowners were seeking forbearance.

Forbearance is an agreement between a mortgage lender and a homeowner to temporarily reduce or suspend monthly payments for an agreed-upon period of time in which the borrower has trouble meeting payments.

The bank agrees not to initiate a foreclosure during that period, allowing the homeowner to get back on their feet financially until they're again in a position to make the monthly mortgage payments.

"In Lake County, the percentage of homeowners with a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae who have entered into a forbearance plan is below the Fannie Mae national average," Fannie Mae spokesperson Rachel O’Grady said. "We want to ensure homeowners in your area who are struggling to make their monthly mortgage payments know that forbearance remains an option."