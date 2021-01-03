 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana homeowners forbearing mortgages less than national average
Northwest Indiana homeowners forbearing mortgages less than national average

Northwest Indiana homeowners forbearing mortgages less than national average

A recent Fannie Mae study found fewer Northwest Indiana homeowners most affected by the pandemic were seeking forbearance than the national average.

If the coronavirus pandemic has cost you a job or resulted in a steep drop in income, there's a lifeline to stay in your home that not as many Northwest Indiana residents have been taking advantage of as could be.

A recent Fannie Mae study found fewer than the national average of struggling Northwest Indiana homeowners were seeking forbearance.

Forbearance is an agreement between a mortgage lender and a homeowner to temporarily reduce or suspend monthly payments for an agreed-upon period of time in which the borrower has trouble meeting payments.

The bank agrees not to initiate a foreclosure during that period, allowing the homeowner to get back on their feet financially until they're again in a position to make the monthly mortgage payments.

"In Lake County, the percentage of homeowners with a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae who have entered into a forbearance plan is below the Fannie Mae national average," Fannie Mae spokesperson Rachel O’Grady said. "We want to ensure homeowners in your area who are struggling to make their monthly mortgage payments know that forbearance remains an option."

In Lake County, 94% of those most affected by the pandemic, such as because of a job loss, took advantage of forbearance. That percentage dropped to 90% in LaPorte County and just 86% in Porter County.

"Recent data from Fannie Mae indicate that, of those homeowners most clearly affected by the pandemic and its economic impact, more than 96% took advantage of a forbearance plan to help manage their financial obligations amid the challenges created by the pandemic," O'Rourke said.

For more information, visit www.fanniemae.com/here-help-homeowners.

