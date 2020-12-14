Northwest Indiana hospitals getting first shipments of vaccine

Methodist Hospitals Northlake, Methodist Hospitals Southlake and Franciscan Crown Point and Hammond all have been designated 1A hospitals that also will administer the vaccine to health care professionals in the first phase of vaccine distribution, Methodist Hospitals spokeswoman Linda Hadley said. Methodist Hospitals expects to get the first doses in the next few days.

"These hospitals were selected based on several criteria, including their willingness to vaccinate not just their own employees but also other local health care workers, and their ability to vaccinate 1,000 people in 10 days," she said. "Methodist, as a 1A administration site, will be vaccinating its own employees as well as other local health care workers."

The first doses of the vaccine will go to doctors, nurses, EMTs and other health care professionals who work with COVID-19 patients and are at high risk of exposure.

“Our front-line healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our health care workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”