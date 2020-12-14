Northwest Indiana hospitals getting first shipments of vaccine

Northwest Indiana hospitals will get the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine this week, as soon as Tuesday.
"Community Hospital in Munster expects the first vaccine shipment to arrive Tuesday," Community Health Network spokeswoman Elise Sims said. "Community Hospital is expecting 1,950 doses of the vaccine in the first shipment."
Parkview Health in Fort Wayne administered the first doses of the COVID vaccine in Indiana to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech shortly after noon Monday. Parkview and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville both got the first allotment Monday morning, the Indiana Department of Health announced.
Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital are slated to get their first doses to start vaccinating health care professionals who work directly with COVID-19 patients in the next few days.
“The arrival of the vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”
More than 20,000 health care workers across the state are registered to get the first dose on the vaccine, which is administered in two doses 21 days apart. More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics will get a total of 55,575 doses of the vaccine by the end of the week, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Methodist Hospitals Northlake, Methodist Hospitals Southlake and Franciscan Crown Point and Hammond all have been designated 1A hospitals that also will administer the vaccine to health care professionals in the first phase of vaccine distribution, Methodist Hospitals spokeswoman Linda Hadley said. Methodist Hospitals expects to get the first doses in the next few days.
"These hospitals were selected based on several criteria, including their willingness to vaccinate not just their own employees but also other local health care workers, and their ability to vaccinate 1,000 people in 10 days," she said. "Methodist, as a 1A administration site, will be vaccinating its own employees as well as other local health care workers."
The first doses of the vaccine will go to doctors, nurses, EMTs and other health care professionals who work with COVID-19 patients and are at high risk of exposure.
“Our front-line healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our health care workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”
Community Hospital has set up a clinic outside on its main campus and is taking registrations from health care professionals from across the Region for the shot that vaccinates against the infectious disease that has killed more than 1.6 million people around the world.
After physicians, nurses and other front-line health care workers get vaccinated, long-term care staff and residents will be prioritized because half of Indiana's COVID-19-related deaths have taken place in senior living facilities. It will be opened to more groups over time based on risk of exposure and vulnerability.
People should start to prepare for when the vaccine becomes widely available, said Dr. Lindsey Weaver, chief medical officer at the State Department of Health.
“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health.
