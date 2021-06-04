Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association to host 'Network & Chill' event

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association will host a “Network & Chill” event and alumni mixer in Michigan City next week.

Business leaders from across Northwest Indiana will gather for casual business networking at White Oak Farm Venue at 5688 Warnke Road in Michigan City 4-6 p.m. June 8. It will be coupled with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association's annual alumni mixer that brings together past Influential Women award recipients.

“We’re very excited to finally have more opportunities for our members and past winners to get together safely and network. Events like these are one of the best ways to kick start great advancements in a person’s career,” said Erica Dombey, the board chairwoman with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association seeks to further the careers of professional women through education, networking and leadership training. It's perhaps best known for its annual awards banquet in which it recognizes both established and up-and-coming women in a variety of industry sectors across Northwest Indiana.