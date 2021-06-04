 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association to host 'Network & Chill' event
Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association to host 'Network & Chill' event

Influential Women to host 'Network & Chill" event

Erica Dombey, executive board chair and president of the Regional Development Co., addresses the Northwest Indiana Influential Woman Association at an event in 2018. The group will host a networking event June 8.

 Provided

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association will host a “Network & Chill” event and alumni mixer in Michigan City next week.

Business leaders from across Northwest Indiana will gather for casual business networking at White Oak Farm Venue at 5688 Warnke Road in Michigan City 4-6 p.m. June 8. It will be coupled with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association's annual alumni mixer that brings together past Influential Women award recipients.

“We’re very excited to finally have more opportunities for our members and past winners to get together safely and network. Events like these are one of the best ways to kick start great advancements in a person’s career,” said Erica Dombey, the board chairwoman with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association seeks to further the careers of professional women through education, networking and leadership training. It's perhaps best known for its annual awards banquet in which it recognizes both established and up-and-coming women in a variety of industry sectors across Northwest Indiana. 

At the upcoming Network & Chill event, representatives from companies from across the Calumet Region and local leaders will be on hand for networking opportunities.

The event will include a breakout session for Influential Women alumni, hors d'oeuvre and drinks. 

Network & Chill is free for Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association members, as well as for Influential Women alumni. It's $25 for nonmembers. To register, visit networkandchillwhiteoak.eventbrite.com.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

