Northwest Indiana Influential Women group earns nonprofit status

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has worked for years to advance the careers and professional opportunities for women across the Region.

Now the Crown Point-based nonprofit earned a new charitable organization certification, gaining 501(c)(3) status.

The Internal Revenue Service designation grants the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association a federal income tax exemption as a public charity.

People and groups can now deduct any charitable contributions they make to the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association from their federal taxes. They can get a tax write-off on any bequests, devices, transfers and gifts.

“This is an incredible day and a major milestone for all of NWIIWA and its members,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. “We’ve been working to attain 501(c)(3) status for nearly two and a half years. This will only help to further NWIIWA’s mission to deliver more high-quality educational and professional opportunities that augment careers and create bright futures.”

The group will host its 11th annual Influential Women Awards Banquet on Sept. 29 at the Avalon Manor in Hobart. More than 120 professional women get nominated for honors at the annual awards gala, which also presents networking opportunities with representatives from many of the Region's leading companies.

