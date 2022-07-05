 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Northwest Indiana Influential Women group earns nonprofit status

  • 0

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association has worked for years to advance the careers and professional opportunities for women across the Region.

Now the Crown Point-based nonprofit earned a new charitable organization certification, gaining 501(c)(3) status.

The Internal Revenue Service designation grants the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association a federal income tax exemption as a public charity.

People and groups can now deduct any charitable contributions they make to the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association from their federal taxes. They can get a tax write-off on any bequests, devices, transfers and gifts.

“This is an incredible day and a major milestone for all of NWIIWA and its members,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chair. “We’ve been working to attain 501(c)(3) status for nearly two and a half years. This will only help to further NWIIWA’s mission to deliver more high-quality educational and professional opportunities that augment careers and create bright futures.”

People are also reading…

The group will host its 11th annual Influential Women Awards Banquet on Sept. 29 at the Avalon Manor in Hobart. More than 120 professional women get nominated for honors at the annual awards gala, which also presents networking opportunities with representatives from many of the Region's leading companies.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts