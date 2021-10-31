Northwest Indiana labor market remains tight 'everywhere you go'

Enhanced federal unemployment assistance of $300 more a month during the COVID-19 pandemic ended in September, when many kids returned to school, freeing up people who couldn't find or easily afford child care.
But employers continue to have a hard time finding workers in Northwest Indiana.
Employers often have raised wages and dangled signing or referral bonuses. But "help wanted" signs and stacks of job applications can be found at storefronts across the Region.
Highland-based Strack & Van Til has been operating with fewer employees than normal at its more than 20 stores across the Calumet Region.
"The labor shortage is pretty much the same everywhere you go," Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "It affects every grocery store, every retail store, even manufacturers. Every retailer is understaffed. It's probably going to take a long time to get to the staffing that we once had."
The labor market has been so tight, putting upward pressure on wages, that an estimated 15 million people nationally have quit their jobs since April. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a record 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August, including 900,000 in the restaurant industry and 720,000 in retail.
That's about 3% of the total U.S. workforce that's moved on to greener pastures — greener as in cash.
People are leaving jobs that don't pay well to seek more gainful employment elsewhere, said Micah Pollak, Indiana University Northwest associate professor of economics. An estimated 307,379 people now are employed in Northwest Indiana — or about 21,696 fewer than before the pandemic.
The 6.6% drop is largely the result of people sitting out of the workforce altogether, as the unemployment rate that measures those employed versus those employed and those actively seeking work is about the same as it was in 2019 in Northwest Indiana.
"The decline is primarily due to workers leaving the labor force during the pandemic and choosing not to return to pre-pandemic jobs," he said. "In Indiana, like much of the rest of the United States, we’re not experiencing a 'labor shortage' so much as a 'good job shortage.' Industries and firms that pay well and provide the type of benefits workers are looking for are not having difficulty hiring workers."
The pandemic has made people pickier about where they will work and how much they'll work for, Pollak said.
"The pandemic triggered a 'great reassessment' of work both nationally and in Indiana that altered the decision of many over the type of work they are willing to do, the flexibility and benefits they want and even whether to work at all," Pollak said. "These changes are likely long-lasting, and this shortage has only persisted longer than expected for those firms who do not acknowledge the fundamental changes to the labor market and continue to insist on offering jobs that workers no longer find attractive or competitive."
People were thrust out of their jobs early on during the pandemic, when state-mandated closures put as many as one out of five people out of work in Northwest Indiana, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
"For many workers, the pandemic shifted their priorities and served as a wake-up call to reassess decision over work," Pollak said. "For example, some families with two working parents discovered that child care was costing them more than one of their incomes and having a parent leave the workforce to care for children or other family members made more financial sense.
"Others discovered that gig-economy jobs, such as delivering food or groceries, gave them the flexibility to work when their schedule allowed and provided more control over the working environment. Or still others realized their job was not bringing them happiness or would never become a career they would be content with. At the same time as workers earlier in their career are reassessing the value of work, so are those close to retirement."
A reckoning was always bound to happen, Pollak said.
"Many of these changes in worker preferences had been looming on the horizon and the pandemic simply served to accelerate the shift," Pollak said. "If we want more workers to return to the labor force then raising wages will help some, but it’s more important for firms, as well as state and national governments, to work toward providing better worker benefits in terms of child care/elder care, paid leave/sick time, flexibility to set your own schedule or work from home."
The impact is greatest on the restaurant and retail sectors, Pollak said.
"Firms struggling to find workers are often in relatively lower-paying service sectors, particularly with jobs that are customer-facing, such as food service and retail," he said. "It’s not necessarily wages are the main concern for workers, but that these jobs are often associated with fewer benefits such as health care, child care and paid sick time as well as less flexibility over when and how they work. These are all factors that have become more important to workers over the last 18 months."
It's a straightforward matter of supply and demand, Pollak said.
"If workers place higher value on their time this decreases the supply of labor. As a result, there will be fewer workers employed and at higher market prices. Firms that extol the virtues of free markets and supply and demand should understand this," he said. "As economists have consistently said, expanded and extended unemployment benefits have not been shown to discourage people from working. Eliminating these benefits was never going to significantly increase employment and claims that it would were either misinformed or politically motivated."
Employers in Northwest Indiana have an easier time filling higher-paying positions, Hobart Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Byelick said.
"The current state of the labor shortage varies by industry, the type of work and the level of compensation offered. For higher-paying, skilled positions, the shortage of workers is not great," he said. "As an example, a recent virtual job fair conducted by Purdue University Northwest in conjunction with Intel drew the maximum of 100 participants for four separate sessions. There was a strong interest among college students by those seeking higher-wage positions. On the other hand, positions deemed as lower-paying positions, or those positions lacking 'clout' are difficult for many organizations to fill."
Workers have been less likely to return to or seek out lower-paying service industry jobs, he said.
"Restaurants have been severely impacted, as the shortage of positions such as cooks, servers, bartenders and delivery personnel have impacted hours of operation, food selections and delivery options," Byelick said. "Child care centers have also been impacted, as positions in this industry lag in the wages they command, which has caused a dearth of candidates to fill those jobs."
People may have gotten by on enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus payments for a while, but they've also learned to live with less, Byelick said.
"Many have used this opportunity to start a business of their own," he said. "The work-from-home mindset is appealing to many and since many employers still require on-site presence, many workers have elected to hang their own shingle and give self-employment a try."
COVID-19 magnified a situation that was under the surface before the pandemic, Byelick said.
"Many people have begun to reflect on their lives and what is essential to their happiness. The idea of turning over nearly every waking hour to a company for substandard wages, as well as a lack of career growth plan (not to mention respect) has caused many to re-think their career goals," he said. "Many people are raising their own personal bar for how they spend their time, wish to be compensated and their expectations for how they need to be treated, which has further contributed to the labor shortage. It's a 'buyer's market' when it comes to seeking certain jobs and the job seeker is using that to their advantage."
The tight labor market has been a challenge from a business standpoint.
"Many businesses have been forced to reduce hours of operation, scale back on services offered and have been forced to raise prices as a means to offer higher wages," Byelick said. "From a worker standpoint, there are more options of available jobs from which to choose with greater pay."
Anthony Sindone, Purdue University Northwest clinical associate professor of finance and economic development, said his sense was that workers were on strike over a lack of wages and benefits.
"During the COVID months and the resulting shutdowns, we all got accustomed to just being home with our kids, who were also home from school, while receiving income and benefits. Some of us continued to work and received our income from that source, while others received benefits from the federal government. Now we are trying to operate at pre-COVID levels," he said. "So several of the issues we were dealing with prior to the shutdowns are rearing their heads again. Child care, transportation, working conditions and low pay are still there for us to deal with as a society."
Sindone said pay was contributing to a general labor strike, but the average wage increase this year was about 3.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
"Pay for some is rising given anecdotal evidence of such," he said. "We can drive around and see that fast-food restaurants are advertising $15 per hour or higher with signing bonuses, etcetera."
Transportation difficulties and the rising price of gas have added to pressures to stay home, Sindone said. The steep cost of child care also has kept more workers home.
Child care costs a typical family in Indiana approximately $12,600 per year, eating into their take-home wages, Sindone said.
"Doing the math, assuming someone takes a full-time job at 40 hours per week times 52 hours equals 2,080 hours, divide that into $12,600, we find that the hourly wage cost for child care is $6.06 per hour," he said. "Meaning whatever one’s hourly wage is, the net wage is $6 less. So a $15-per-hour wage is really about $9 per hour if that worker must pay for child care. That is gross pay, not taking taxes into consideration for simplicity purposes. Of course, each family situation is unique. However, we can see the pressures to remain at home to take care of the kids are strong."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
Opening Monday
Coming soon
Just opened
Open
Closed
Relocated
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
"In Indiana, like much of the rest of the United States, we’re not experiencing a 'labor shortage' so much as a 'good job shortage.' Industries and firms that pay well and provide the type of benefits workers are looking for are not having difficulty hiring workers." — Micah Pollak, Indiana University Northwest associate professor of economics