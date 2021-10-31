Northwest Indiana labor market remains tight 'everywhere you go'

COVID-19 magnified a situation that was under the surface before the pandemic, Byelick said.

"Many people have begun to reflect on their lives and what is essential to their happiness. The idea of turning over nearly every waking hour to a company for substandard wages, as well as a lack of career growth plan (not to mention respect) has caused many to re-think their career goals," he said. "Many people are raising their own personal bar for how they spend their time, wish to be compensated and their expectations for how they need to be treated, which has further contributed to the labor shortage. It's a 'buyer's market' when it comes to seeking certain jobs and the job seeker is using that to their advantage."

The tight labor market has been a challenge from a business standpoint.

"Many businesses have been forced to reduce hours of operation, scale back on services offered and have been forced to raise prices as a means to offer higher wages," Byelick said. "From a worker standpoint, there are more options of available jobs from which to choose with greater pay."

Anthony Sindone, Purdue University Northwest clinical associate professor of finance and economic development, said his sense was that workers were on strike over a lack of wages and benefits.