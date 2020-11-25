Northwest Indiana lost 30,000 jobs in a single month but is gaining population for the first time in a decade

Northwest Indiana lost a record 30,000 jobs in a single month in April when the pandemic was at its worst, or 10.7% of all unemployment in the Calumet Region, Indiana University Northwest Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said.

The unemployment rate soared 60% higher than it had ever been before, he said during the recent Indiana University Business Outlook Tour that normally stops in Schererville but was conducted virtually this year.

Unemployment in some sectors in Northwest Indiana had begun to return to pre-pandemic levels by July and August, but is rising again as COVID-19 cases spike in the fall. But underlying economic trends have been encouraging.

"Not everything is bad," Pollak said. "Northwest Indiana generally loses population. For decades, Northwest Indiana has had people move out of the Region faster than people move in. But in the last few years this has slowly been turning around. More people are moving into Northwest Indiana than are moving away."

In 2018, the Region posted a net gain of 787 residents. Last year, 2,012 more people moved to Northwest Indiana than moved away.