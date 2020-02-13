Northwest Indiana-made steel goes into new USS St. Louis Navy ship

The USS St. Louis will be able to operate in shallow water as little as 15 feet deep, reach a top speed of 45 knots, and have a crew of between 50 to 100 sailors. The seventh ship in Navy history to bear the name St. Louis, its motto is "Gateway to Freedom."

“These are not just pieces of steel welded together,” Chappell said. “In many cases, this is the first and only line of protection for our military men and women. When we send our products to our customers, we are confident in the quality and would be willing to put our families onboard, knowing they will be protected by our armor.”

ArcelorMittal and its predecessor companies long have supplied Marinette Marine with steel for various Navy ships.

“We’ve worked together for many years to supply world-class products to the greatest navy in the world,” Chappell said. “We value this relationship with the highest priority and one that we strive to continue for many years to come.”

Once it's commissioned, the newly built ship will sail to its home port at Naval Station Mayport near Jacksonsville, Florida, where it will serve along with the USS Indianapolis, which was commissioned at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in a historic first last fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.