Northwest Indiana native recognized as trailblazer by American Lawyer Magazine

A Northwest Indiana native was just named a "Midwest Trailblazer" by The American Lawyer Magazine.

Highland native and Highland High School graduate Anna Wermuth, now an attorney at Cozen O'Connor in Chicago, also was recently named a Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers of America and one of the Top 500 Corporate Employment Lawyers by Lawdragon.

Last year, she was also named as one of the Top 50 Women In Law by Law Bulletin Publishing.

The American Lawyer Magazine, a popular trade publication in the legal community, recognized Wermuth as a Trailblazer or an "agent of change who moved the needle at their firm, making significant marks on practice, policy, and technological advancements in their areas of legal practice."

Wermuth has practiced law for 23 years. She practices out of Cozen O’Connor’s Chicago office, where she has worked for universities on issues like student-athlete unionization, policing forms, student litigation and collective bargaining talks.

She has helped grow the national Labor & Employment Department of Cozen O'Connor, a 52-year-old law firm with more than 775 attorneys that's been ranked among the top 100 law firms in America. Wermuth represents management in labor and employment litigation cases for the firm, often in the higher education sector.

Wermuth also was appointed recently to serve on the Advisory Committee for the Study of the Rules of Practice and Internal Operating Procedures of the District and Bankruptcy Courts of the Northern District of Illinois. She has also served in several leadership positions for the American Bar Association, including as employer vice-chair for its Labor & Employment Section’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Legal Profession Committee.