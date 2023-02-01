Northwest Indiana office market improves despite turbulent year

Northwest Indiana's office market improved in 2022 despite a turbulent year for commercial real estate.

Commercial In-Sites in Merrillville, one of the Region's largest commercial real estate firms, has released its 2023 Northwest Indiana Commercial In-Sites Class "A" office market report. The annual report found a significant decrease in total office vacancy from 15% to 12% last year.

"2022 was somewhat a turbulent year in commercial real estate with continuing COVID-19 concerns, supply chain disruptions, seven interest rate hikes, high new construction and tenant improvement pricing, and some people working blending from both home and office," Commercial In-Sites Principal Broker David A. Lasser said. Northwest Indiana’s office market occupancy, however, improved and market rents remained on average relatively unchanged."

Commercial In-Sites tracks 26 office properties across Northwest Indiana that comprise a total of 1.35 million square feet. About half the properties are at 100% occupancy. That's three more office properties that are fully leased out than were last year.

8585 Broadway in Merrillville, the largest and one of the older buildings in the market survey, accounted for a significant amount of the vacancy. The eight-story limestone tower, the tallest in Merrillville, is home to tenants like Wells Fargo, Vein Centers, Centene, Lockheed Martin, Hoeppner Law and Garan Lucow, but has suffered from significant vacancy since Chase moved out.

In 2000, Chase bought Bank One, which had occupied three full floors of the 8585 Broadway building.

Without the former Chase/Bank One/Gainer Bank tower factored in, the remaining 25 office buildings in Northwest Indiana had only a 6% vacancy rate, according to the market report.

Commercial In-Sites found Northwest Indiana had lower office vacancy rates than the entire suburban Chicago office market as a whole. The office vacancy rate in suburban Chicagoland rose from 17% to 24% last year.

Office inventory has been getting tighter in the Northwest Indiana market.

"Only 13,083 SF remain available in the two newest construction developments, namely Oxbow Landing and Cardinal Campus," Lasser said. "A four-story 60,000 SF office building is under construction in Maple Leaf Crossing in Munster."

That office building is almost entirely occupied already, with only two of the 16 units still available for sale or lease, developer Jack Lieser said recently.

Asking prices for office rent in Northwest Indiana decreased from $24.77 per square foot to $24.63 per square foot, according to the Commercial In-Sites report.

"Based on current active leasing prospects and few additional new multi-story office buildings ready for delivery in 2023, we expect to see vacancy rates continue to reduce this year," Lasser said.