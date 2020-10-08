 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana residents can volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Northwest Indiana residents can volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Northwest Indiana residents can volunteer for a study that aims to inoculate people against the deadly virus that's killed more than 210,000 Americans in just months.

Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc are participating in a coronavirus vaccine trial. 

The medical research institute is screening patients in a set of medical trailers in a lot by the HealthLinc office at at 2401 Valley Drive in Valparaiso.

Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, is the sponsor of the trial to vaccinate people against the virus that has infected more than 36.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 1 million across the globe.

"I am excited to be participating in this COVID-19 vaccine study," Dr. Robert Buynak said. "I am particularly pleased that residents of Northwest Indiana have the opportunity to participate in this study with such important health implications. We are pleased to be partnering on the study with HealthLinc both for their physical resources, but also for their large network and outreach across the area.”

Janssen is doing a large-scale, multi-country Phase 3 trial that aims to assess the effectiveness and safety of its its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study gives adults at least 18 years old intramuscular injection of Janssen's potential vaccine to see if it can be efficaciously and safely rolled out on a large scale.

Sites were picked around the world based on disease prevalence, population demographics and the requirements of regulatory authorities. Janssen seeks to represent populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including Black and Hispanic people in the United States.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the coronavirus vaccine trial can call 219-548-0300.

For more information about the study, visit https://www.ensemblestudy.com.

