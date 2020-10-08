Northwest Indiana residents can volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Northwest Indiana residents can volunteer for a study that aims to inoculate people against the deadly virus that's killed more than 210,000 Americans in just months.

Velocity Clinical Research in Valparaiso and HealthLinc are participating in a coronavirus vaccine trial.

The medical research institute is screening patients in a set of medical trailers in a lot by the HealthLinc office at at 2401 Valley Drive in Valparaiso.

Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., a Belgium-based pharmaceutical company owned by Johnson & Johnson, is the sponsor of the trial to vaccinate people against the virus that has infected more than 36.5 million people worldwide and killed more than 1 million across the globe.

"I am excited to be participating in this COVID-19 vaccine study," Dr. Robert Buynak said. "I am particularly pleased that residents of Northwest Indiana have the opportunity to participate in this study with such important health implications. We are pleased to be partnering on the study with HealthLinc both for their physical resources, but also for their large network and outreach across the area.”