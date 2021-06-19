Northwest Indiana saw one of the biggest jumps in home prices nationally last year: 'extremely hot and competitive market'

Home prices in the Gary metropolitan area that encompasses most of Northwest Indiana shot up by 13.8% year-over-year last year, according to recently released federal data.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index found Northwest Indiana ranked 38th in home price appreciation out of 100 metro areas nationwide.

Home prices in the Calumet Region have risen by more than 40% as compared to 2007, according to the FHFA.

"It's an extremely hot and competitive market with limited inventory," Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors CEO Peter Novak said. "That's a national issue but more so in Northwest Indiana because of the crossover from Illinois buyers who are increasingly seeing Northwest Indiana as a desirable place to live. There's high demand. Anything that's listed sells quickly, often for above the asking prices. Properties have multiple offers. Buyers and competing and fighting."

The Gary metro ranked just behind Indianapolis, which ranked 37th nationally with 14.6% year-over-year growth last year.

Home price appreciation in Northwest Indiana exceeded that in the broader Chicago metro of which the Region is a part. The Chicago-Evanston-Naperville metro placed 90th nationwide with 9.6% growth in home prices last year.