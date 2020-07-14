Northwest Indiana-style burger, Schoop's featured on Food Network show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwest Indiana-style smashed burger was featured on a popular, long-running Food Network show over the weekend.

Co-host Jeff Mauro, a Chicagoan who won the seventh season of "Food Network Star" and also hosts the show "Sandwich King," made a Region-style burger that's griddled to where the edges are crispy on an episode of "The Kitchen" that aired over the weekend. He gave a shout-out to the Schoop's Hamburger chain, one of the best known purveyors of the Northwest Indiana-style smashed burger, during the summer cuisine-themed episode titled "Sun's Out, Buns Out."

Maura described his version of the local favorite as a "crispy-edge beauty."

"Quite possibly the best burger I ever made," he posted on social media. "My Northwest-Indiana Style Smashed Burger, Inspired by one of my favs @schoopshamburgersmc."

He also shared his personal Northwest Indiana-style smashed burger recipe, which calls for 70/30 chuck, American cheese, brioche buns, beefsteak tomato, iceberg lettuce, gherkins, granulated garlic, butter and Dijon mustard, among other ingredients.

Schoop's, Miner-Dunn and other old school restaurants serve up the griddled-flat Region burger, which the Chicago Tribune has described as "one of Chicagoland's essential burgers."