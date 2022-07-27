Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra announces 81st season

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will soon return for its 81st season, which will include performances of a classic Broadway musical, the work of Latin composers and blockbuster movie scores.

Individual concert tickets and concert season subscriptions are now available for the season, which will start with three performances of "West Side Story" in October. The concerts will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft St. on the border of Merrillville and Crown Point border. The symphony helmed by Maestro Kirk Muspratt also will perform "West Side Story" at Valparaiso High School on Oct 15.

"Originally scheduled to conclude our 2019-2020 season, this concert had to be canceled, but audiences have been asking for it to be rescheduled," Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Tammie Miller said in a press release. "Featuring Matthew Greenblatt as Tony, and Katelyn Lee as Maria, plus other guest vocalists, this concert version of the famous Leonard Bernstein and Jerome Robbins musical will get our season started with a bang."

The annual Holiday Pops concert, a popular holiday tradition, will return on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. The symphony will be joined by the Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas on Mariachi on April 27 and 28 when it performs the work of Latin composers.

"Concluding the season on June 8 and 9 will be Movie Magic, with classical and modern movie themes from Avengers: Endgame, Lord of the Rings, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Star Wars and more," Miller said. "Award-winning 16-year-old violinist Esme Arias-Kim will join the orchestra to perform Korngold’s 'Hollywood' concerto, a collection of his most well-known movie themes."

Tickets range from $40 to $75 each.

For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.