Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra bringing back live concerts

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is bringing back the live music.
The professional symphony orchestra led by Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt will perform its Spring Chamber Series at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft Street by the border of Merrillville and Crown Point, as well as online.
The symphony's brass quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18. They will play a selection of brass music that includes jazz, Americana, movie scores and classical compositions.
Principal Trumpet Michael Brozick, Trumpet William Camp, Principal Horn John Schreckengost, Trombone Darren Castellanos, and Principal Tuba Kevin Harrison will perform a globe-spanning selection of pieces by Russian, French, Canadian, German, English and American composers.
Then Maestro Muspratt, the longtime Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra leader who strives to make classical music less stuffy and more accessible, will return to conduct the symphony's Chamber Orchestra.
"Chamber Orchestra – The Return of Kirk" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18.
"Maestro Muspratt returns to conduct this small orchestra with a mix of folk, dance, ballet, opera, movie and patriotic music," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release.
The concerts will be 70 minutes long with no intermission and socially distanced seating. Everyone's temperature will be taken upon entry to the venue. Masks must be worn during the show and while on church property.
Tickets cost $30 for the in-person shows and $15 for the virtual shows. Virtual attendees can watch live and a recorded version for up to one month.
Tickets to the Brass Quintet show are on sale now, while tickets to the Chamber Orchestra go on sale May 17.
For more information, visit NISOrchestra.org.
