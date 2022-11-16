Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra to perform beloved Holiday Pops show

It's a beloved holiday tradition in the Region.

People dress up and go see the Northwest Indiana Symphony play some holiday classics every December to get in the festive spirit of the season.

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform its popular Holiday Pops show three times in December. The concert will feature the return of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. They'll play traditional pops and Christmas classics, including classical spiritual pieces.

Conductor Kirk Muspratt will lead the symphony of professional musicians from across Chicagoland to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, Thursday, Dec. 8 and Friday, Dec. 9 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 W. Taft Street at the border of Merrillville and Crown Point.

“The annual Holiday Pops has become a favorite way for families in Northwest Indiana to celebrate the festive season,” Muspratt said. “With a mix of classic and contemporary holiday music, and the amazing carol sing-along, you’re sure to get that warm holiday feeling. Share this seasonal tradition with your family."

The orchestra will play "Jingle Bells," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "O Holy Night" and the "Lord’s Prayer" and other traditional holiday tunes. It also will play music from movies like When You Believe from the Prince of Egypt.

Tickets cost $40 to $75; $10 for students.

For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.