Northwest Indiana-themed episode of Inside INdiana Business to air on Lakeshore PBS

"Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick" will air a Northwest Indiana-themed episode statewide this weekend that will be aired locally on Lakeshore PBS at 9 a.m. on Sunday and midnight on Monday.
Dick recently filmed the television show at the Mascot Hall of Fame museum in Whiting. He interviewed guests including Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority President and CEO Bill Hanna, Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura, Center for Workforce Innovations President and CEO Linda Woloshansky, Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimar, Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Director Orestes Hernandez, South Shore Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Speros Batistatos, B-Nutty founders Joy Thompkins and Carol Podolak and Times Business Writer Joseph S. Pete.
The road show for Indianapolis-based "Inside INdiana Business" will air around the state and on a Louisville, Kentucky television station that serves the southern Indiana market. It can be viewed locally at WYIN 56 or streamed at www.insideindianabusiness.com.