Northwest Indiana trade unions lead nation in industrial man hours, have 294% better injury rate

Northwest Indiana trade unions lead the nation in industrial man hours while beating national averages for workplace safety.
Skilled union tradesmen handle projects at the Region's many refineries, factories and steel mills, such as a $100 million blast furnace project Cleveland-Cliffs is planning in East Chicago next month.
"We do more industrial man hours than anyone in the country," Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer said. "We put in more industrial man hours than New York, Boston, the East Coast or the West Coast. A lot of people don't understand that."
The Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council touted that and other accomplishments while U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Construction Advancement Foundation in Portage Monday. Region officials highlighted performance and training in construction safety.
The Construction Advancement Foundation touted how it's landed more than $1.7 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor, the Office of Safety and Health and the Susan Howard Training Grant program for safety programs over the last two decades. The money has training about 8,900 construction workers and employers from across Northwest Indiana in the latest practices in construction workplace safety.
"We want to thank OSHA for its partnership with CAF to make construction job sites in the Region among the safest in the country," CAF Executive Director Dewey Pearman said. "These funds have been instrumental in supporting the strong commitment of local contractors, labor leaders, and our community for the safest possible work environment."
Northwest Indiana's recordable incidence rate, which tracks workers' injuries, is 294% better than the rest of the country, according to the most recent OSHA data. The Calumet Region's days away from work rate is 307% better than the national average. Northwest Indiana's days away from work rate is 35% lower than the national average.
"The men and women who work in NWI construction can see that support for their hard work goes all the way to the very top," Palmateer said. "They are dedicated professionals, and they deserve the absolute best training and education to keep them safe on the job. That's what this is all about – bringing the best to our builders."