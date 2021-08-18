Northwest Indiana trade unions lead nation in industrial man hours, have 294% better injury rate

"We want to thank OSHA for its partnership with CAF to make construction job sites in the Region among the safest in the country," CAF Executive Director Dewey Pearman said. "These funds have been instrumental in supporting the strong commitment of local contractors, labor leaders, and our community for the safest possible work environment."

Northwest Indiana's recordable incidence rate, which tracks workers' injuries, is 294% better than the rest of the country, according to the most recent OSHA data. The Calumet Region's days away from work rate is 307% better than the national average. Northwest Indiana's days away from work rate is 35% lower than the national average.

"The men and women who work in NWI construction can see that support for their hard work goes all the way to the very top," Palmateer said. "They are dedicated professionals, and they deserve the absolute best training and education to keep them safe on the job. That's what this is all about – bringing the best to our builders."

