Northwest Indiana women can take part in a breast cancer screening study

Northwest Indiana woman can participate in a new National Cancer Institute study on breast cancer screening.

The Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, or TMIST, compares 2D and 3D digital mammography for breast cancer screening, also looking at whether some woman should have mammograms annually or every two years.

Women over 40 are encouraged to do monthly self-breast exams and have yearly mammograms and breast exams by a doctor or nurse practitioner.

“There has been much debate on this,” said Roxy Propeck, manager of Cancer Resources and Clinical Trials for Community Healthcare System. “How often you screen, who benefits and who doesn’t, but our main goal is to help women with advanced breast cancer detect their cancer early and increase their chances of survival. We also are looking for whether women in a certain risk category would benefit from a mammogram every year or every two years, it’s more about prevention of advanced breast cancer. That’s really exciting.”

Researchers are seeking women between the ages of 45 and 74 who are already planning to get routine mammograms to take part in the study. More than 22,000 women nationwide have already enrolled in the trial, which is expected to yield crucial information about how to best screen for breast cancer.