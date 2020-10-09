 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana women can take part in a breast cancer screening study
Dr. Mary Nicholson serves as principal investigator for a trial on breast cancer screening offered by the National Cancer Institute.

 Provided

Northwest Indiana woman can participate in a new National Cancer Institute study on breast cancer screening.

The Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, or TMIST, compares 2D and 3D digital mammography for breast cancer screening, also looking at whether some woman should have mammograms annually or every two years.

Women over 40 are encouraged to do monthly self-breast exams and have yearly mammograms and breast exams by a doctor or nurse practitioner. 

“There has been much debate on this,” said Roxy Propeck, manager of Cancer Resources and Clinical Trials for Community Healthcare System. “How often you screen, who benefits and who doesn’t, but our main goal is to help women with advanced breast cancer detect their cancer early and increase their chances of survival. We also are looking for whether women in a certain risk category would benefit from a mammogram every year or every two years, it’s more about prevention of advanced breast cancer. That’s really exciting.”

Researchers are seeking women between the ages of 45 and 74 who are already planning to get routine mammograms to take part in the study. More than 22,000 women nationwide have already enrolled in the trial, which is expected to yield crucial information about how to best screen for breast cancer.

“Women know they already have to have their mammogram so the next step, for those who are interested in participating in the trial, is to contact our office,” Propeck said.

The Community Cancer Research Foundation and fellowship-trained breast radiologist Mary Nicholson are coordinating the study locally. Anyone interested in participating can take part in a mammography trial screening at St. Mary Medical Center’s Women’s Diagnostic Center in Hobart.

Community Healthcare System's foundation also is sponsoring more than 30 trials for breast, lung, gynecologic and other cancers at Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Women can take part in other breast cancer clinical trials that would give them access to alternative treatments, such as trials on whether whether a common diabetes drug can prevent abnormal cells from developing into breast cancer or whether aspirin could help reduce recurrences of breast cancer.

“These are complex trials, but we break it down and make it easy for patients to digest and participate,” Propeck said. “We are here to educate and guide them through whatever they need, and our participating physicians are excellent.”

For more information about clinical trials, visit www.myccrf.com/trials.asp or call 219-836-6875.

Business Reporter

