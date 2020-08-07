Northwest Indiana Workforce Board announces officers and members

The Northwest Indiana Workforce Board has named officers and board members to serve through the end of next year.
The NWIWB is a group of community leaders "responsible for the strategic vision of workforce development and governance of WorkOne in Northwest Indiana" and "for managing connections to key resources in the workforce and education arena as well as supporting efforts on programming that plant and nurture the seed of entrepreneurship."
The 2020-21 officers include Chairwoman Barbara Sacha, labor relations manager with ArcelorMittal; Vice Chairman Gary Olund, the president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Community Action; Secretary Jim Clarida, the business manager of IBEW Local 531, and Treasurer Karen Kopka, director of human resources at American Licorice Company.
This year's board members are Indiana Department of Workforce Development Chief Workforce Officer Mike Barnes, Horizon Bank Vice President of Branch Training Debi Baughman, Packaging Logic Chief Financial Officer Frank Cardello, Galfab Plant Manager Adam Collins, Construction Advancement Foundation Director of Professional Development Kevin Comerford, Family & Social Services Administration Regional Manager Kim DeQuis, Indiana Beverage Consultant George Douglas, Lakeshore Public Media Vice President of Television Operations Matt Franklin, Ivy Tech Chancellor R. Luis Gonzalez and Merrillville School Corp. Adult Education Supervisor Sherri Green.
The board includes several human resources professionals at various organizations, both in the business and nonprofit worlds.
Rounding out the board are Cargill Employee Relations Senior Specialist Kristine Lukowski, Pangere Corp. consultant Mike MacDonald, Metal Fab Engineering President Travis McDowell, Indiana-American Water Manager of Major Accounts Justin Mount, NiSource Director of Human Resources Anna Ortega, Edgewater Systems Human Resources Officer Arlene Pearson, Hammond Executive Director of Planning and Development Africa Tarver, McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage President Lori Tubbs and Wastequip Human Resources Director Brenda Walters.
