Northwest Indiana Workforce Board announces officers and members

The Northwest Indiana Workforce Board has named officers and board members to serve through the end of next year.

The NWIWB is a group of community leaders "responsible for the strategic vision of workforce development and governance of WorkOne in Northwest Indiana" and "for managing connections to key resources in the workforce and education arena as well as supporting efforts on programming that plant and nurture the seed of entrepreneurship."

The 2020-21 officers include Chairwoman Barbara Sacha, labor relations manager with ArcelorMittal; Vice Chairman Gary Olund, the president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Community Action; Secretary Jim Clarida, the business manager of IBEW Local 531, and Treasurer Karen Kopka, director of human resources at American Licorice Company.