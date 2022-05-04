Northwest ISBDC honored for excellence and innovation

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center has been honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration for excellence and innovation.

The Crown Point-based agency that helps entrepreneurs start or grow businesses won the SBDC Excellence & Innovation Center Award, which recognizes small business development centers “for providing valuable guidance and assistance to entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds and advancing program delivery and management using innovative programming and methods.”

“Our team is humbled to be honored with this award for our role in assisting small businesses here in our region,” NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “It was wonderful to be handed our award in person amongst a gathering of entrepreneurs and community partners after years of virtual events."

The Northwest ISBDC was honored at a recent Financial Literacy Month event at the ArtHouse in downtown Gary. The event featured a panel of entrepreneurs including Shelice Tolbert of the law firm Tolbert & Tolbert, April Glueckert of Calumet Lumber, Joslyn RW Kelly of J’s Breakfast Club and Emily Edwards of Paradise Spreads.

“We want to make sure small business owners focus on what they’re really passionate about and what they know best — their craft. We are here to make sure you manage your cash right,” SBA Regional Administrator Geri Aglipay said. “We’re excited to hear what you have to say. It’s with your voice that we know what you need so that we can better meet you where you are at. We’re on this journey together.”

The Northwest ISBDC provides no-cost services such as one-on-one consulting to small business owners. It serves entrepreneurs in a seven-country region in Northwest Indiana with services like training, workshops and referrals.

“National Small Business Week is the first week of May. At the SBA, we think every day is Small Business Week,” SBA Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter said.

For more information, call 219-644-3513, northwest@isbdc.org or visit isbdc.org/locations/northwest-indiana-sbdc.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.