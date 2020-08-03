Northwest ISBDC seeking nominations for its Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is soliciting nominations for its Entrepreneurial Excellence, or E-Day, Awards to celebrate small business owners.
“With COVID-19 causing so many challenges, we felt it was important to keep our E-Day tradition going strong,” Northwest Indiana ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “Now, more than ever, our entrepreneurial community needs to know how much we support them and how vital they are to our region’s growth and prosperity.”
Now in its 29th year, the annual award ceremony "highlights entrepreneurs and advocates that are making a difference in the region’s business community."
People can nominate entrepreneurs with at least a three-year track record in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties, which are all served by the Crown Point-based Northwest ISBDC.
Awards will be given to small business person of the year, entrepreneurial success, small business exporter, young entrepreneur, minority-owned small business person, family-owned business, emerging small business and small business advocate.
“We have always known that entrepreneurs have a high level of grit and determination,” Feldt said. “But during COVID, we have seen so many display true perseverance and creativity by adapting and adjusting on almost a daily basis as well as overcoming so many obstacles. We look forward to shining a spotlight on their stories and their resilience in this unprecedented year.”
An awards ceremony will take place on Nov. 12, but its exact format has not yet been determined because of the pandemic.
The public can send in nomination packets through Sept. 3. They are available online at www.edayleaders.com or by calling the Northwest ISBDC office at 219-644-3513.
