Northwest ISBDC seeking nominations for its Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is soliciting nominations for its Entrepreneurial Excellence, or E-Day, Awards to celebrate small business owners.

“With COVID-19 causing so many challenges, we felt it was important to keep our E-Day tradition going strong,” Northwest Indiana ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt said. “Now, more than ever, our entrepreneurial community needs to know how much we support them and how vital they are to our region’s growth and prosperity.”

Now in its 29th year, the annual award ceremony "highlights entrepreneurs and advocates that are making a difference in the region’s business community."

People can nominate entrepreneurs with at least a three-year track record in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski and Newton counties, which are all served by the Crown Point-based Northwest ISBDC.

Awards will be given to small business person of the year, entrepreneurial success, small business exporter, young entrepreneur, minority-owned small business person, family-owned business, emerging small business and small business advocate.