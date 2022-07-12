Northwest ISBDC seeks E-Day nominations

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is seeking nominations for its Entrepreneurial Excellence, or E-Day, Awards.

The 31st E-Day Awards are meant to highlight "the imprint left by the Region’s entrepreneurial community as well as a focus on youth entrepreneurship."

“The role of entrepreneur continues to evolve, and our honorees consistently readjust and integrate into the current business climate,” said NW-ISBDC Regional Director Lorri Feldt. “Our team and E-Day board look forward to showcasing our Class of 2022."

People can nominate entrepreneurs and advocates, including in the new "advocate for youth entrepreneurship" category.

“Youth entrepreneurs are at the root of the next generation of innovators, and by recognizing those who nurture these young adults, we are laying the foundation for even more trailblazers," Feldt said. "We are thrilled to expand our youth-based awards.”

People can nominate others or themselves for small business person of the year, entrepreneurial success, small business exporter, young entrepreneur, minority-owned small business person, family-owned business, emerging small business, small business advocate and advocate for youth entrepreneurship.

To qualify, entrepreneurs must do business in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Starke, Pulaski or Newton county. They must have a three-year track record and growth potential.

“E-Day has always been a special event for our entrepreneurial community,” Feldt said. “It has become even more special as many businesses have faced challenges over the last few years and celebrating their accomplishments brings a positivity that is definitely needed."

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 24.

The Northwest ISBDC, which offers business people services such as training, workshops and referrals, will celebrate the winners on Oct. 26 at the Avalon Manor in Merrillville.

“Our team is honored to have the opportunity to continue the tradition that E-Day has turned into for more than 30 years,” Feldt said.

To make a nomination, visit www.edayleaders.com or call 219-644-3513.

For more information, visit www.isbdc.org.