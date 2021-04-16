Northwest Medical Group adds more doctors

Northwest Medical Group has added more physicians in Starke County.

The healthcare group, which has hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, brought on physicians to offer gastroenterology and expanded general surgery in addition to primary care and cardiology in Starke County, where it also plans to add hematology/oncology services soon.

“It is our goal to continue recruiting healthcare providers to the Starke County, making it more convenient for area residents to get the care they need close to home," said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health.

Northwest Medical Group added gastroenterologist Alexander Igolnikov, who has more than 20 years of experience, and nurse practitioner Ashley Gascy in Knox. They specialize in digestive health conditions.

General surgeon Blake Hood replaces Mangalore Subba Rao, who retired in March. Hood now keeps office hours in Knox.

Hematologist/oncologist Kalid Adab, a physician who specializes in blood diseases and cancers, will start practicing in Knox in May. He began practicing medicine at Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte last year and is expanding to the Starke County market.