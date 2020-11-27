Northwest Medical Group adds news family physician

Northwest Medical Group added a new family medicine physician to serve Valparaiso and the surrounding area in Porter County.

Ramla Khan joined Northwest Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician group with offices across Northwest Indiana. It's part of the Northwest Health healthcare system formerly known as Porter Regional Hospital that encompasses three hospitals, five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service and physician offices.

Khan will practice family medicine with Dr. Michael Mirochna at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office at 336 W. U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.

“Dr. Khan is a strong addition to Northwest Medical Group,” said Sean Dardeau, market CEO for Northwest Health. “Her commitment to family medicine and interest in being involved in the community will be an asset to our health care system and will help us continue meeting the growing demand for primary care services in the Region.”

Khan completed a family medicine residency at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago, where she co-authored two scholarly articles about managing diabetes. Her other areas of medical interest include geriatric medicine, women’s health, obesity medicine, preoperative optimization and preventative medicine.