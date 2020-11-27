 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Medical Group adds news family physician
urgent

Northwest Medical Group adds news family physician

{{featured_button_text}}
Northwest Medical Group adds news family medicine physician

Ramla Khan has joined Northwest Medical Group.

 Provided

Northwest Medical Group added a new family medicine physician to serve Valparaiso and the surrounding area in Porter County.

Ramla Khan joined Northwest Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician group with offices across Northwest Indiana. It's part of the Northwest Health healthcare system formerly known as Porter Regional Hospital that encompasses three hospitals, five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service and physician offices.

Khan will practice family medicine with Dr. Michael Mirochna at the Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care office at 336 W. U.S. 30 in Valparaiso. 

“Dr. Khan is a strong addition to Northwest Medical Group,” said Sean Dardeau, market CEO for Northwest Health. “Her commitment to family medicine and interest in being involved in the community will be an asset to our health care system and will help us continue meeting the growing demand for primary care services in the Region.”

Khan completed a family medicine residency at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago, where she co-authored two scholarly articles about managing diabetes. Her other areas of medical interest include geriatric medicine, women’s health, obesity medicine, preoperative optimization and preventative medicine.

"I remember as a young child witnessing the care a family physician provided to my grandmother as she struggled with Alzheimer’s disease," Khan said. "Her physician was a source of confidence and support for the whole family. As a result, I am similarly committed to making a profound difference in the lives of patients and their families. This is a profound privilege that strongly appeals to me.”

For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 464-7430 or visit nwmedicalgroup.com.

Nurses: The heart of health care

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts