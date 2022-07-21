 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Northwest Medical Group expands cardiology services

Northwest Medical Group has expanded its cardiology services across Northwest Indiana.

Northwest Medical Group cardiologist Maya Kommineni opened a new office at Northwest Health–Michigan City at 3777 N. Frontage Road. She also will continue to see patients at her existing offices in Valparaiso and Portage as well.

Kommineni is accepting new patients at her Michigan City office, where she accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most insurances.

"Dr. Kommineni uses a multidisciplinary approach to cardiovascular disease management," Northwest Health said in a news release. "She has specific interests in preventive cardiology, cardiovascular nutrition, women’s cardiac health and cardio-oncology, the cardiac care of patients undergoing both chemo and radiation therapy."

To make an appointment, call 219-879-6021.

Northwest Medical Group cardiologist Sammi Dali will begin seeing patients at Northwest Health–Chesterton located at 650 Dickinson Road and Northwest Health Medical Plaza at 85 East U.S. in Valparaiso starting in August.

He also practices in Michigan City, where he will continue to see patients.

"Dr. Dali has special interest in preventive cardiology and cardiovascular health," Northwest Health said in a press release. "He offers treatment for a range of conditions including hypertension, heart failure, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease and structural heart disease."

He is accepting new patients in Chesterton or Valparaiso.

To make an appointment, call 219-983-6300.

For more information, visit NWMedicalGroup.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

