Northwest Medical Group opens new primary care office in Michigan City

Northwest Health Medical Group has expanded to Michigan City.

The health care provider opened a new primary care office at 3012 Franklin St. in Michigan City. Dr. Maribonn Tiangson, a board-certified internal medicine physician, is now seeing patients there.

“The best thing about practicing medicine is being able to build an alliance with my patients," Tiangson said. "Identifying their signs and symptoms and listening closely to them makes all the difference in helping them be as healthy as possible."

Tiangson specializes in adult medicine. She knew she wanted to be a physician as a young child so she could make a difference and was drawn to internal medicine in particular, given the challenge it presents in making diagnoses.

After completing a residency in Michigan, she moved to Northwest Indiana and joined Northwest Medical Group in 2019.

She helps patients with a number of conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity.