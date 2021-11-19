Northwoods restaurant and music venue to return: 'We're going to get life flowing through these logs again'

"Northwoods was for the longest time the biggest solid venue in that area that could carry bigger drawing bands. Nawty had a blast inside and outside on the deck in the nicer months. It's big enough to accommodate everyone without feeling cramped up. And the new owners are honestly the best people to reopen it," she said. "They have passion in their business ventures and I've no doubt they will succeed. They actually like to be involved in everything they invest into and it shows just with a simple conversation. They also appreciate local music and when you have people like that you know they're going to build a business relationship with bands they choose to have represent their business. They understand it takes everyone involved to keep a well oiled machine going."