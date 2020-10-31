Nostalgia rules at vintage pop-up shop

"I decided to do this short-term shop since I decided not to participate in markets and larger public events, due to having a recent organ transplant recipient in the household who is immunosuppressed due to his anti-rejection medication. I decided to create a safe shopping space for both my customers and for myself during the pandemic," Van Volkenburgh said.

There are no price tags on any of her 400-square-foot shop's items, ranging from children's books from the 1800s to New Kids on the Block memorabilia.

Most items are $200 and below, including a small Gum Save dish from the '60s or '70s valued at $5.

Her eclectic collection of items includes denim jackets from the '60s through the '90s, a circa 1920s cigar box, a beaded Victorian purse and a velvet Elvis painting, "because everyone needs a velvet Elvis," Van Volkenburgh said.

Her shop also contains furniture such as an Edwardian rocking chair, sports and political T-shirts from the 1980s, vinyl records, faux furs and assorted vintage clothing.

"Everything here is what I'd have in a typical public market," Van Volkenburgh said.

Ironically, the shift toward vintage popularity is now to the 1990s, when Van Volkenburgh first fell in love with thrifting.