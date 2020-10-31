Nostalgia rules at vintage pop-up shop

MERRILLVILLE — Jillian Van Volkenburgh fell in love with thrifting in the 1990s, when she was a teen.
It's an ongoing romance that led to her obtaining a degree in art history, becoming a certified personal property appraiser, and most recently opening a vintage shop.
Van Volkenburgh recalls how she and her fellow high school age friends would haunt vintage and thrift shops.
"We were enamoured with the '60s and '70s ... I fell in love with the hunts," she said.
Van Volkenburgh, who is certified to appraise fine art, antiques, furniture and decorative items, recently opened a pop up vintage shop, Past Presents Vintage, at 9247 Broadway, suite CC in Merrillville.
The impetus for opening the shop, on a short term basis, was in part due to her taking time out to help care for her husband, Eric Tanis, who had a liver transplant a couple of years ago.
Van Volkenburgh said she opened the shop also due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, and knowing the psyche of fellow lovers of thrift shopping.
"We vintage people still want it, need it. My favorite part is remembering that it's fun. I'm a sucker for nostalgia," Van Volkenburgh said.
Completely separate from her job as an appraiser, Van Volkenburgh also continues to sell her more upscale vintage and antique items online. Every couple of months, prior to COVID-19, she was selling her less expensive items at fairs and markets.
"I decided to do this short-term shop since I decided not to participate in markets and larger public events, due to having a recent organ transplant recipient in the household who is immunosuppressed due to his anti-rejection medication. I decided to create a safe shopping space for both my customers and for myself during the pandemic," Van Volkenburgh said.
There are no price tags on any of her 400-square-foot shop's items, ranging from children's books from the 1800s to New Kids on the Block memorabilia.
Most items are $200 and below, including a small Gum Save dish from the '60s or '70s valued at $5.
Her eclectic collection of items includes denim jackets from the '60s through the '90s, a circa 1920s cigar box, a beaded Victorian purse and a velvet Elvis painting, "because everyone needs a velvet Elvis," Van Volkenburgh said.
Her shop also contains furniture such as an Edwardian rocking chair, sports and political T-shirts from the 1980s, vinyl records, faux furs and assorted vintage clothing.
"Everything here is what I'd have in a typical public market," Van Volkenburgh said.
Ironically, the shift toward vintage popularity is now to the 1990s, when Van Volkenburgh first fell in love with thrifting.
"In high school in the '90s we loved the '70s, and now it's the '90s. Every 20 years you see a shift," she said.
Van Volkenburg lives with her husband in Calumet Township, but grew up in unincorporated St. John, graduating from Lake Central in 1996 then attending both Purdue Northwest and Calumet College. She received her degree in art history.
Following college graduation, Van Volkenburg taught art education at an alternative school, then left that to become an art research assistant at an appraisal firm in Chicago.
Van Volkenburg also worked for five years as director of education at South Shore Arts, overseeing programs that served both children and adults.
"I enjoy working with both seniors and children," she said.
It was while working at South Shore Arts that Van Volkenburgh became an accredited member of the International Society of Appraisers in both fine arts and antiques.
Van Volkenburgh has also worked as a writer, as well as an artist and photographer.
What's a good investment piece?
"Buy what you love because markets shift," Van Volkenburgh advised.
Her shop is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on products or hours, email pastpresentsvintageonline@gmail.com or the shop's Instagram page.
