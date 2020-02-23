Not just Pierogi Fest: Downtown Whiting bringing in visitors, new businesses

More than 350,000 people pack downtown Whiting every summer for Pierogi Fest, and many more pass through on their way to the Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach.
The lakefront city's downtown is an attraction in its own right. The 119th Street commercial strip is anchored by mainstays like the 96-year-old movie palace, the Hoosier Theater; Keith's Bar and Grill; the Center Lounge and the Bulldog Brewery, while bringing in new businesses like The Standard Taproom, Region Escape Room, La Michoacana and The Taco Dive. The trendy Grindhouse Cafe plans to open its long-awaited second location along Whiting's downtown strip.
Popular festivals like Wickedly Whiting, Party Like a Pirate Day and the nationally renowned celebration of Polish dumplings make downtown Whiting a popular hotspot.
"The more events we do down here, the more things we got going on," said Joel Bender, who owns Mind Benders Puzzles and Games at 1438 119th St with his wife, Amy. "We're getting Dyer, Chesterton, Valparaiso people coming to us to do things."
Many events like the Downtown Leapfrog Pub Hop, which will celebrate Leap Year with hoppy beers, frog legs and frog-themed games, are free or just $3. They're often "crawls" designed to encourages visitors to pop in more than one retail shop or restaurant.
"We try to do something with the other merchants," Bender said. "They come here, then they go to The Junkyard, then they go to Dos Sabores, then they go to Rebecca's hair salon, places they've never been before. The more you get the community involved, the most people are going to want to visit us."
Whiting's downtown boasts many attractions like the National Mascot Hall of Fame museum, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen baseball team at Oil City Stadium and the Whoa Zone inflatable park at the nearby Lake Michigan lakefront.
People come year-round for cruise nights, farmers markets, Christmas festivities and outdoor events like dueling pianos at the Sheridan Plaza. Even when there's no event, downtown Whiting also benefits from being highly walkable, encouraging visitors to hang around and explore, Bender said.
"The theater that we have is the oldest theater in Northwest Indiana," he said. "It's unique. There's so much going on in this little town. We're unique. We're an old school town. We're not in Chicago where it's just overload. I grew up on the East Side. When River Oaks started, all the East Side businesses went away. The dime stores, the Ben Franklins, the little dress shops, a place called The Bootery, Willie's Hardware Store all went away. Now it's the opposite. Nobody wants to go to the malls, and people are coming back to small retail."
A walkable downtown
Whiting offers many unique retail options, said Kathleen Ulm, one of the owners of The Junkyard T-Shirt Shop.
Her store at 1504 119th St. started out as a knockoff of the legendary counter-culture clothing store The Alley at Clark Street and Belmont Avenue in Chicago. It since has evolved into "the home of the custom T-shirt," where customers can get custom shirts made while they wait, including spirit or athletic wear for local schools.
The Junkyard's front window is often filled with humorous T-shirts like "It's not drinking alone if your dog's home," "That's a terrible idea. What time?" and "Whiting, Indiana: Crossroads of America and Home of a Few Weirdos."
"We come up with a lot of them, but our customers come up with a lot of them, too," she said. "We try to keep it fresh and do fun stuff. (Co-owner) Keeky (Schalk) and I have a different sense of humor, so we try both our ideas and take bets on what will sell."
The business has lasted so long by changing to accommodate customers, such as offering a lot of matching shirts for vacations or birthday parties.
"It was called The Junkyard because we were like The Alley in Chicago," she said. "But we moved in the direction of what worked, like custom shirts, and have just continued to grow. We've been lucky to be embraced by the community and that's because of our willingness to change."
It helps that Whiting's downtown is more lively than many in the Region, Ulm said.
"A lot of communities don't have a walkable downtown," she said. "We have a bakery, a movie theater. We have a game shop. We have a lot of diversity in retail. It's an easy afternoon spent here. And there's always events going on for families."
Mayor Joseph Stahura and the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce tirelessly promote the downtown, pitching Whiting as a wacky place that's home to eccentric fun like Pierogi Fest, she said.
"In downtowns, things come and go," she said. "We're in a pretty good upswing I think with some pretty good places like the Comfort Roast Coffee House, the game shop, and the new ice cream place. We've been there to help them along, answer any questions and help with marketing."
The merchants along 119th Street comprise a close-knit group that will help each other out.
"We all help promote each other," she said. "That's how we stay. That's why there's longevity with some of the places. We're willing to work together. If you want to be successful in small businesses you've got to work together to make things work in your downtown. You don't want to be in a downtown with empty storefronts."
The Junkyard refers out-of-towners to other businesses in downtown Whiting. It draws from a wide area since so few places do custom T-shirts anymore, Ulm said.
"People from DeMotte don't even realize we're right by the lake, that's it's right there," she said. "They're like, 'Lake what?' And we're like, "Lake Michigan.'"
A huge transformation
Whiting native Jessica Schmidt, who recently opened Region Escape Room at 1238 119th St. in Whiting with her childhood friend Rachel Boland and her husband, Justin Schmidt, said the downtown long has benefited from the nearby lakefront, as well as the city's proximity to Chicago.
"Downtown Whiting has made a huge transformation over the past few years," Jessica Schmidt said. "I grew up in Whiting, so watching it flourish has been exciting for me and people I've grown up with. If you haven't been to Whiting in a while, come and see all the new businesses that have popped up. It's beautiful. The changes have been amazing over the past few years and might surprise people."
New businesses are tucked away in historic buildings that contribute to a quaint ambiance, she said.
"It's like Crown Point where it has a classic feel," she said. "And there's a variety of attractions now that's a lot different than a lot of downtowns."
She decided to open her business in her hometown because of all its recent momentum, such as the addition of the mascot museum in December 2018 and new condos under construction.
"I think we're going to see in the next five or six years, with all the work the city has done, people are starting to catch on that Whiting is becoming a tourist destination," she said. "The mascot museum draws people nationally, even from all over the world. It's better to get in now on the ground floor because Whiting is going to flourish, and it's only going to pay off in the long term."
Whiting also offers more and more sophisticated fare, like craft beer meant for a more refined palate, said Jason Miller, an owner of the new Standard Taproom craft beer bar at 346 119th St.
"I look at downtown Whiting as a small town with kind of a bigger city feel," he said. "Here in the last few years at least, the city has started to get more cool stuff, more fun stuff. You've got great dining, great places to go have a drink. You've got the Mascot Hall of Fame. You've got so much to do in a town of 5,000 people. There's just a lot of really cool stuff to do."
It's been becoming more of a destination, drawing people from Hegewisch, the East Side and southern Lake County.
"It's really becoming a place where people want to come," he said. "Folks are starting to know about Whiting and starting to see the cool stuff the town offers. The events are huge. They bring people in who have maybe never seen it before. What happens is people will come into town for Pierogi Fest, they'll go home, and they'll have it in their mind that we need to return to downtown Whiting on a calmer weekend when they're not having a festival like this so we can experience all the cool stuff we saw. It makes an impression."
So much stuff here
That's the strategy the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce has been pursuing for years to draw people from throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland market, events coordinator Kristen Shepard said. Now in its 26th year, the hugely popular Pierogi Fest is the third biggest festival in the state and on pace to draw around 375,000 visitors for the next few years, Shepard said.
Pierogi Fest and Wickedly Whiting, now in its sixth year, are the two biggest draws, but the chamber and merchants try to offer regular events that are more modest in scale but that still draw in out-of-towners, such as the SuperHero Saturday cosplay parade, Shepherd said.
In March for instance, businesses will host an indoor mini-golf outing to support the Whiting Public Library in which each business will creatively set up a hole. Visitors can walk around downtown to play a full round of 18 holes and then judge which is best by voting with loose change at the library.
"The whole goal of these events are to bring people downtown and into businesses," she said.
All the foot traffic benefits Studio 659, a nonprofit art gallery at 1413 119th St., volunteer Joe Erickson said.
"People walk by and say, 'Oh, wow. That looks cool,'" he said. "We've got galleries. We've got an escape room. There's always something new coming up. It's vibrant. We want people to come here."
Downtown Whiting is the kind of place where it feels like anything can happen, Erickson said.
"We have the coolest library around and it brings different speakers in," he said. "One time, they had a woman who did the Iditarod. She came in with her sled and her dogs and stuff. She spent three hours in there. It was just mind-boggling you could meet somebody like that out here, you know. There's just so much stuff here."