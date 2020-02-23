Not just Pierogi Fest: Downtown Whiting bringing in visitors, new businesses

"I look at downtown Whiting as a small town with kind of a bigger city feel," he said. "Here in the last few years at least, the city has started to get more cool stuff, more fun stuff. You've got great dining, great places to go have a drink. You've got the Mascot Hall of Fame. You've got so much to do in a town of 5,000 people. There's just a lot of really cool stuff to do."

It's been becoming more of a destination, drawing people from Hegewisch, the East Side and southern Lake County.

"It's really becoming a place where people want to come," he said. "Folks are starting to know about Whiting and starting to see the cool stuff the town offers. The events are huge. They bring people in who have maybe never seen it before. What happens is people will come into town for Pierogi Fest, they'll go home, and they'll have it in their mind that we need to return to downtown Whiting on a calmer weekend when they're not having a festival like this so we can experience all the cool stuff we saw. It makes an impression."

So much stuff here