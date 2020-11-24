 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notification time shortened for international arrivals to Gary airport
urgent

Notification time shortened for international arrivals to Gary airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Grand Opening of the Customs and Border Protection facility at the Gary/Chicago International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Area Port Director Matthew Davies addresses the grand opening ceremony for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility at the Gary/Chicago International Airport in 2018. The notification time for international arrivals to the airport was recently reduced to 24 hours.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

International flights to the Gary/Chicago International Airport can now arrange their passage through customs 24 hours in advance of their arrival, a reduction from the 48-72-hour notification period previously required.

United States Customs and Border Protection recently announced the new clearing period. The reduction was sought by the GCIA Authority to boost demand for the airport's international corporate and private aviation traffic. United States Sen. Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky Mayor Jerome Prince were instrumental in achieving the new requirement, according to the airport.

“This is a greatly welcomed development and we express our sincere gratitude to Senator Braun, Congressman Visclosky, Mayor Prince and Customs Director Pete Campbell for their efforts in adjusting this process,” said GCIA Authority Chairman Tim Fesko. “The reduced notification period will increase demand for our private and corporate aviation landings, allowing GCIA increased offerings to our customers.”

The airport opened its customs facility in 2018, allowing air travelers to fly into the airport from any global destination without first needing to stop elsewhere to clear customs. The newly reduced notification time is anticipated to substantially increase demand for private and corporate aviation landings.

Braun said the new policy is a step toward staffing the customs facility on a full-time basis.

“This 24-hour customs clearance change sets the stage for full-time U.S. Customs agents to serve in the airport and opens the door to GCIA becoming a fully-staffed facility with international flights,” he said.

“This is public service in action, and the increased responsiveness will draw more economic development to the Gary/Chicago International Airport, the city of Gary and Northwest Indiana,” Prince said.

COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts