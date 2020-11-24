Notification time shortened for international arrivals to Gary airport

International flights to the Gary/Chicago International Airport can now arrange their passage through customs 24 hours in advance of their arrival, a reduction from the 48-72-hour notification period previously required.

United States Customs and Border Protection recently announced the new clearing period. The reduction was sought by the GCIA Authority to boost demand for the airport's international corporate and private aviation traffic. United States Sen. Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky Mayor Jerome Prince were instrumental in achieving the new requirement, according to the airport.

“This is a greatly welcomed development and we express our sincere gratitude to Senator Braun, Congressman Visclosky, Mayor Prince and Customs Director Pete Campbell for their efforts in adjusting this process,” said GCIA Authority Chairman Tim Fesko. “The reduced notification period will increase demand for our private and corporate aviation landings, allowing GCIA increased offerings to our customers.”

The airport opened its customs facility in 2018, allowing air travelers to fly into the airport from any global destination without first needing to stop elsewhere to clear customs. The newly reduced notification time is anticipated to substantially increase demand for private and corporate aviation landings.