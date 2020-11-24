Notification time shortened for international arrivals to Gary airport

International flights to the Gary/Chicago International Airport can now arrange their passage through customs 24 hours in advance of their arrival, a reduction from the 48-72-hour notification period previously required.
United States Customs and Border Protection recently announced the new clearing period. The reduction was sought by the GCIA Authority to boost demand for the airport's international corporate and private aviation traffic. United States Sen. Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky Mayor Jerome Prince were instrumental in achieving the new requirement, according to the airport.
“This is a greatly welcomed development and we express our sincere gratitude to Senator Braun, Congressman Visclosky, Mayor Prince and Customs Director Pete Campbell for their efforts in adjusting this process,” said GCIA Authority Chairman Tim Fesko. “The reduced notification period will increase demand for our private and corporate aviation landings, allowing GCIA increased offerings to our customers.”
The airport opened its customs facility in 2018, allowing air travelers to fly into the airport from any global destination without first needing to stop elsewhere to clear customs. The newly reduced notification time is anticipated to substantially increase demand for private and corporate aviation landings.
Braun said the new policy is a step toward staffing the customs facility on a full-time basis.
“This 24-hour customs clearance change sets the stage for full-time U.S. Customs agents to serve in the airport and opens the door to GCIA becoming a fully-staffed facility with international flights,” he said.
“This is public service in action, and the increased responsiveness will draw more economic development to the Gary/Chicago International Airport, the city of Gary and Northwest Indiana,” Prince said.
COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.