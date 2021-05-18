Notre Dame Credit Union names Northwest Indiana market president

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has named a new market president for Northwest Indiana, where it will open its first branch this summer in the new Illiana building on 119th Street in Whiting.

The South Bend-based credit union named Whiting native John Wilkening as its Northwest Indiana market president. He grew up in Whiting's Goose Island neighborhood, graduated from Whiting High School and then Indiana State University.

Wilkening, the credit union's chief retail officer, has more than 25 years of banking experience and was named the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions' Executive of the Year in 2019.

"The impact of John's leadership has been instrumental in the current growth and mission of Notre Dame FCU," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "With a growing network of active members in Northwest Indiana, John and his team will hit the ground running to bring much-needed personalized service to the area.”