 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notre Dame Credit Union names Northwest Indiana market president
urgent

Notre Dame Credit Union names Northwest Indiana market president

Notre Dame Credit Union hires Northwest Indiana market president

Notre Dame Credit Union hired a new market president for Northwest Indiana.

 Joseph S. Pete

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has named a new market president for Northwest Indiana, where it will open its first branch this summer in the new Illiana building on 119th Street in Whiting.

Michigan City-based Horizon Bank made $20.4 million in profit in the first quarter, or $0.46 per share. That's up 74% as compared to the $11.7 million in net income, or $0.26 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. Horizon Bank's first-quarter results were however down 6.8% as compared to $21.9 million in profit in the fourth quarter.

The South Bend-based credit union named Whiting native John Wilkening as its Northwest Indiana market president. He grew up in Whiting's Goose Island neighborhood, graduated from Whiting High School and then Indiana State University.

Wilkening, the credit union's chief retail officer, has more than 25 years of banking experience and was named the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions' Executive of the Year in 2019.

"The impact of John's leadership has been instrumental in the current growth and mission of Notre Dame FCU," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "With a growing network of active members in Northwest Indiana, John and his team will hit the ground running to bring much-needed personalized service to the area.”

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The credit union's Region staff will include Senior Commercial Loan Officer Jesse Hunt, a Clark High School graduate; Senior Manager of Business Development and Branch Manager Enrique Magallanes; Business Development Representative Daniel Rodriguez, also a Clark graduate; Business Development Representative Erin Murray; Business Development Representative Shellie Zaberdac Dell, a Crown Point High School graduate; and Mortgage Loan Originator Martin Oddo.

“I am honored to lead such a strong team of seasoned, local bankers who are all dedicated to 'Change a Life a Day' for our hard-working neighbors of Northwest Indiana," Wilkening said. "The mission of Notre Dame FCU is to help and financially empower people and that is what we plan to do."

For more information, visit NotreDameFCU.com/LakeCounty.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Steel shipments shot up by 18% in March

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts