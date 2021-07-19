Notre Dame Credit Union opens first Lake County branch, sponsors Pierogi Fest

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has arrived in Lake County.

The South Bend-based credit union opened a branch at 1200 119th St. in the new Illiana Building in downtown Whiting "just in time for Pierogi Fest."

"It's always great to have another banking option expanding in your community," said Tom Dabertin of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated a ribbon-cutting of the new credit union branch last week. "Everybody knows the Notre Dame name. It's exciting Notre Dame Credit Union decided to put its first Lake County branch in Whiting."

The credit union is leasing 3,696 square feet on the ground floor of the new Illiana, which is located on the border of Whiting and Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood. The multimillion-dollar mixed-use building has 32 residential units that will be rented out as apartments for the nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph.

"It complements the new building a lot," Dabertin said. "It's another example of the continuing development of Whiting and Robertsdale."

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union wanted to make its name known in the lakefront city right away. It's one of the major sponsors of the upcoming Pierogi Fest, Dabertin said.