Notre Dame Credit Union opens first Lake County branch, sponsors Pierogi Fest

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has arrived in Lake County.
The South Bend-based credit union opened a branch at 1200 119th St. in the new Illiana Building in downtown Whiting "just in time for Pierogi Fest."
"It's always great to have another banking option expanding in your community," said Tom Dabertin of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated a ribbon-cutting of the new credit union branch last week. "Everybody knows the Notre Dame name. It's exciting Notre Dame Credit Union decided to put its first Lake County branch in Whiting."
The credit union is leasing 3,696 square feet on the ground floor of the new Illiana, which is located on the border of Whiting and Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood. The multimillion-dollar mixed-use building has 32 residential units that will be rented out as apartments for the nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph.
"It complements the new building a lot," Dabertin said. "It's another example of the continuing development of Whiting and Robertsdale."
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union wanted to make its name known in the lakefront city right away. It's one of the major sponsors of the upcoming Pierogi Fest, Dabertin said.
"There's no doubt they wanted to be in Whiting," he said.
The bank contributed a $10,000 check during the grand opening to Pierogi Fest.
"As a Lake County resident and Whiting High school graduate, it was important to me that I staff this branch with local, seasoned bankers who are dedicated to ‘changing a life a day’ for our hard-working neighbors of Northwest Indiana," Market President John Wilkening said. "The mission of Notre Dame FCU is to help and financially empower people, and that is what we plan to do.”
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union offers a full range of financial services that include checking, savings, mortgage lending, mobile banking, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards and investment advising. The nonprofit cooperative has more than 57,000 members and more than $750 million in assets.
“It is great to now call Whiting home," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. Our Lake County membership continues to multiply because our products and services are built to meet the needs of our member-owners, not stockholders. We will work tirelessly to meet and exceed the expectations of our new neighbors.”
For more information, visit NotreDameFCU.com/LakeCounty.