Notre Dame Federal Credit Union acquires Mission Management & Trust Co.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has acquired Tucson, Arizona-based Mission Management & Trust Co. for an undisclosed sum.

The independent trust company that's chartered in Arizona offers trust and estate services, asset management and securities

"We welcome the employees and clients of Mission to the Notre Dame FCU family. Together, we will be able to offer even more services to more individuals in more communities than ever before," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said.

Mission Management & Trust Co. dates back to 1994.

"Over more than a quarter-century in Tucson, Mission has received acquisition offers from several interested financial firms," Chairman and CEO Carmen Bermúdez said. "None showed how the combination with Mission would provide better service to our clients and to the communities we serve. We were immediately attracted, however, to Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Their eight-decade history of excellent financial service plus a profound commitment to promoting community wellbeing blended perfectly with Mission's financial and social objectives. We look forward to providing even stronger, more extensive services to Mission clients in the years ahead."

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union recently opened its first Lake County location in Whiting and has named a Lake County market president. The South Bend-based credit union has more than $900 million in assets and 60,000 members.

"For far too long, trust and estate services were only tailored to meet the needs of high to ultra-high net worth clients," Gryp said. "Through this acquisition, we will be able to scale trust and estate services to meet the needs of a much broader, and often overlooked, group of individuals and families nationwide."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.