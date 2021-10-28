Notre Dame Federal Credit Union extends membership to all Gary Diocese parishioners

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has extended membership eligibility to all parishioners of the Diocese of Gary.
The South Bend-based credit union recently established its first Lake County branch in the new Illiana Building on 119th Street in downtown Whiting. Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, the nation's largest Catholic-oriented credit union, partnered with the Catholic Diocese of Gary as a Select Employer Group.
Parishioners can become credit union members, gaining access to favorable rates, student scholarships, financial education resources and other benefits.
“Our mission for financial empowerment is based in Catholic Social Teachings, and we exist to put people before profits," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "While banks are busy answering to stockholders, we answer to you. Where you bank really does matter.”
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union serves more than 800 Catholic organizations in 26 dioceses. Last year, it gave back $2 million to the community where it does business.
It is offering Diocese of Gary parishioners ELEVATE fundraising tools that would let them direct funds to schools, parishes or nonprofits. They can get $150 for doing an annual virtual financial check-up, 1% of every transaction using its credit and debit cards, and a one-time donation of 1% of an auto loan.
Founded in 1941 on the Notre Dame campus in South Bend, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a nonprofit cooperative with more than 57,000 member-owners and more than $900 million in assets. It operates independently of the university with which it shares a name.
