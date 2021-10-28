Notre Dame Federal Credit Union extends membership to all Gary Diocese parishioners

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union has extended membership eligibility to all parishioners of the Diocese of Gary.

The South Bend-based credit union recently established its first Lake County branch in the new Illiana Building on 119th Street in downtown Whiting. Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, the nation's largest Catholic-oriented credit union, partnered with the Catholic Diocese of Gary as a Select Employer Group.

Parishioners can become credit union members, gaining access to favorable rates, student scholarships, financial education resources and other benefits.

“Our mission for financial empowerment is based in Catholic Social Teachings, and we exist to put people before profits," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "While banks are busy answering to stockholders, we answer to you. Where you bank really does matter.”

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union serves more than 800 Catholic organizations in 26 dioceses. Last year, it gave back $2 million to the community where it does business.