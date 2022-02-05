Notre Dame Federal Credit Union lifts minimum wage to $17 an hour

Less than a year after setting its minimum wage at $16 an hour, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union recently established its new minimum wage at $17 an hour amid a tight labor market and a time of record profitability for many financial institutions.

The South Bend-based credit union, which recently opened in Whiting and plans to expand its Lake County presence, first raised its company minimum wage to $13.50 an hour in 2017.

“Our ability to pay above-market wages to our incredible partners (employees) is a direct reflection of the loyalty and support of our members," President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "My deepest thanks go out to our growing membership base, who without their ever-increasing utilization of our services, none of this would be possible.”

Employers have been raising wages to attract and retain employees amid the Great Resignation, in which workers have been quitting in record numbers either for better pay at better jobs in a tight labor market or because they reevaluated their working situation during the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings often greatly outnumber applicants, putting upward pressure on pay. The jobless rate fell to just 2.1% in the Gary metropolitan area in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union's new $17 an hour wage will affect about 18% of the credit union's workforce when it takes effect in March. The rest of the company's workforce already makes more than the minimum wage.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union was founded in 1941 and now has more than $800 million in assets and 60,000 members across the country.

For more information, visit www.NotreDameFCU.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.