 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union lifts minimum wage to $17 an hour

  • 0
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union sets new minimum wage of $17 an hour

Notre Dame Credit Union opened its first Lake County branch in Whiting.

 Joseph S. Pete

Less than a year after setting its minimum wage at $16 an hour, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union recently established its new minimum wage at $17 an hour amid a tight labor market and a time of record profitability for many financial institutions.

The South Bend-based credit union, which recently opened in Whiting and plans to expand its Lake County presence, first raised its company minimum wage to $13.50 an hour in 2017. 

“Our ability to pay above-market wages to our incredible partners (employees) is a direct reflection of the loyalty and support of our members," President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "My deepest thanks go out to our growing membership base, who without their ever-increasing utilization of our services, none of this would be possible.” 

Employers have been raising wages to attract and retain employees amid the Great Resignation, in which workers have been quitting in record numbers either for better pay at better jobs in a tight labor market or because they reevaluated their working situation during the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings often greatly outnumber applicants, putting upward pressure on pay. The jobless rate fell to just 2.1% in the Gary metropolitan area in December, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

People are also reading…

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union's new $17 an hour wage will affect about 18% of the credit union's workforce when it takes effect in March. The rest of the company's workforce already makes more than the minimum wage.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union was founded in 1941 and now has more than $800 million in assets and 60,000 members across the country.

For more information, visit www.NotreDameFCU.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Money matters: Installing financial wisdom to children

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts