Notre Dame Federal Credit Union named one of the nation's best credit unions to work for

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union was named one of the best credit unions in the country to work for.
The South Bend-based credit union recently expanded to Northwest Indiana, opening its first Lake County branch in the new Illiana Building on 119th Street in Whiting.
Notre Dame Credit Union was been recognized by American Banker magazine, a leading trade publication for the banking industry, as one of the nation's top credit union workplaces for two years running.
Only 55 of the 5,000 credit unions made the list. It was based on an assessment by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm that specializes in such studies on behalf of various publications, chambers of commerce and other business groups.
Best Companies Group did an employer questionnaire to determine workplace policies and the like. In the second part of the two-phase assessment, the firm surveyed employees confidentially about their satisfaction on the job.
More than 80% of Notre Dame Federal Credit Union employees responded and took part in the survey.
When all was said and done, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union ended up ranking 19th overall and second among credit unions with assets between $500 million and $1 billion.
"Notre Dame FCU exists to put People Over Profit. Our mission focuses on improving the lives of our owners, our partners (employees), and the communities we serve," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "I’m proud to say that has not changed — even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Founded in 1941, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is a nonprofit cooperative with more than 60,000 member-owners and more than $900 million in assets.
