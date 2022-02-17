Notre Dame Federal Credit Union names new chief operating officer, chief innovation officer

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union named two new executives.

The South Bend-based credit union, which recently opened its first Lake County branch in Whiting, named a new chief operating officer and chief innovation officer.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union named Crystal Waggoner COO and Robert Shane the head of innovation.

Waggoner has worked at the credit union since 1999, serving in mortgage, accounting and electronic services. Most recently, she served as director of operations.

She is credited with implementing the credit union's mobile check capture, digital wallets and fraud-prevention Irish Card Shield app. She recently has been working to expand the credit union's business service offerings.

Waggoner is a graduate of Central Michigan University who attained a graduate certificate in forensic accounting from Davenport University as well as ACH professional and a NAFCU certified compliance officer.

“Crystal’s intellectual curiosity and work ethic serves as a catalyst to continually finding innovative products for our members," Notre Dame Federal Credit Union President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "Her efforts have a direct and meaningful impact on how our members bank with us today.”

Shane is a graduate of Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who has worked for credit unions for 19 years. He previously served as CEO of ATL FCU, increasing non-interest income by 9%.

He most recently served as director of CUSO Services for Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, a role in which he was tasked with identifying and implementing new products and services.

“Robert joined us last year to lead the charge in identifying and implementing new products and services for our members," Gryp said. "His success will ensure Notre Dame FCU remains on the forefront of innovation, which will translate into an even better and dynamic experience for our credit union family.”

Founded in 1941, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union now has $800 million in assets and more than 60,000 members.

