Notre Dame Federal Credit Union raises minimum wage to $16 an hour

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, which soon will open its new Lake County headquarters in Whiting, is raising its minimum wage to $16 an hour.

The credit union, which is independent of the University of Notre Dame, is in the process of opening a branch in The Illiana at 1200 119th St. in Whiting, the new five-story mixed-used building at the border of Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood that functions partly as a dorm for the nearby Calumet College of St. Joseph.

The South Bend-based credit union, which was voted Best Credit Union to Work For by the Credit Union Journal last year, plans to implement the pay hike in February, boosting the wages of about 25% of its workforce.

“Our staff is ‘the best of the best’ of our community, and these partners (employees) consistently deliver award-winning service, whether our lobbies are open or closed," Notre Dame FCU President and CEO Tom Gryp said. "This is a team of incredible human beings who truly believe in the mantra of 'changing a life a day.'"

The credit union has been working to improve wages since 2017, aiming to set local living wage standards.