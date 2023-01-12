 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union rebrands investment program

  • 0
Notre Dame Federal Credit Union rebrands investment program

Notre Dame Credit Union opened its first Lake County branch in Whiting.

 Joseph S. Pete

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, which has a Whiting branch, has rebranded its investment program.

The South Bend-based credit union, which identified Lake County as a market for growth, rebranded its Private Member Group to Mission Investment Services "to better express the program’s goal of putting the moments and legacies of credit union members at the forefront of service while providing the same quality care and attentiveness they have come to expect," according to a news release.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Mission Investment Services will continue to offer insurance, investment management and planning strategies. 

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is owned by more than 60,000 members and has more than $900 million in assets. The not-for-profit dates back to 1941 when it was founded in the administration building of the University of Notre Dame. It now has multiple branches in the South Bend-Mishawaka metro area as well as in Phoenix and Whiting.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation, CPI Fell In December

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts