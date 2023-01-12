Notre Dame Federal Credit Union rebrands investment program

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, which has a Whiting branch, has rebranded its investment program.

The South Bend-based credit union, which identified Lake County as a market for growth, rebranded its Private Member Group to Mission Investment Services "to better express the program’s goal of putting the moments and legacies of credit union members at the forefront of service while providing the same quality care and attentiveness they have come to expect," according to a news release.

Mission Investment Services will continue to offer insurance, investment management and planning strategies.

Notre Dame Federal Credit Union is owned by more than 60,000 members and has more than $900 million in assets. The not-for-profit dates back to 1941 when it was founded in the administration building of the University of Notre Dame. It now has multiple branches in the South Bend-Mishawaka metro area as well as in Phoenix and Whiting.