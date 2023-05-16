Notre Dame Federal Credit Union plans to sponsor more emotional support dogs to help local students through ruff times.

The credit union's Lake County headquarters at 1200 119th St. in downtown Whiting recently hosted Ollie, the emotional support dog for the School City of Whiting. Notre Dame Federal Credit Union provided the initial donation of $8,260 to cover the eight-month-old Golden Retriever's adoption, training and care costs.

It now plans to sponsor two more emotional support dogs, placing one in each school in Whiting during the next academic year.

“After an 18-month interruption to in-person instruction and isolation due to the COVID pandemic, we saw increased anxiety, depression, and stress in our students that negatively impacted learning, behavior, and classroom climate,” Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins. “Seeing this trend in our schools made it an easy decision to seek out funding to secure an emotional support dog for our students as well as the staff.”

Scroggins and other school officials brought Ollie to the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union branch in the newly constructed Illiana Building, where he played with the bankers and got a gift basket filled with toys and treats.

During the school year, Ollie is dispatched on duty to Nathan Hale Elementary School, where he's handled by Principal Julie Pearson. He provides students with emotional support and comfort, sitting with them for instance when they practice reading or recount their weekly successes.

“In the few months Ollie has been here, he has far exceeded my hopes and expectations for the impact he would have on our students and staff,” said Pearson. “He has a caring and loving disposition, and just being around him has such a calming effect. His presence in the buildings creates a positive learning environment while supporting the mental health and well-being of our school community.”

Notre Dame FCU Chief Retail Officer and Northwest Indiana Market President John Wilkening committed to sponsoring two more emotional support dogs that will start comforting students in Whiting during the 2023-2024 academic year.