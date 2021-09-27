Nucor, Bluescope looking to build more mini-mills amid overcapacity concerns

Nucor and Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel recently announced plans to build new mini-mills, shortly after U.S. Steel revealed its own plans to build a new $3 billion mini-mill.
The projects come at a time in which industry leaders, analysts and investors all have raised concerns about overcapacity. Even with strong demand and record prices, steel mills are only operating at about 80% capacity this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.
North Carolina-based Nucor plans to build a three million ton per year sheet mill somewhere in Ohio, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. The company said the mini-mill would serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast and "have a significantly lower carbon footprint than nearby competitors."
"This greenfield sheet mill complements Nucor's existing operations, allowing us to more effectively service customers in the region, and grow our core business, while creating substantial value for our shareholders. Consistent with Nucor's long-established strategy for profitable growth, this expansion of our product capabilities will enable us to provide a superior value proposition to our customers," Nucor President and CEO Leon Topalian said. "This mill will allow us to competitively meet the growing need that many of our customers, particularly in the automotive market, have for high-quality steel with a lower carbon footprint."
Nucor plans to invest $2.7 billion into the mini-mill that would produce hot-rolled sheets. It would have a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and two galvanizing lines, including a construction-grade line and an advanced high-end automotive line.
Construction is expected to take two years.
"The green and digital economy is being built with steel, and Nucor, as one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world, is poised to be able to meet these unique opportunities," Topalian said.
BlueScope is currently investing $1 billion in an expansion of its North Star electric arc furnace mill in Ohio and is planning to build a new electric arc furnace–based painted and coated steel products mill in the United States somewhere on the East Coast. The Australian company said it was optimistic about the construction market in the United States.