Nucor, Bluescope looking to build more mini-mills amid overcapacity concerns

Nucor and Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel recently announced plans to build new mini-mills, shortly after U.S. Steel revealed its own plans to build a new $3 billion mini-mill.

The projects come at a time in which industry leaders, analysts and investors all have raised concerns about overcapacity. Even with strong demand and record prices, steel mills are only operating at about 80% capacity this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

North Carolina-based Nucor plans to build a three million ton per year sheet mill somewhere in Ohio, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. The company said the mini-mill would serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast and "have a significantly lower carbon footprint than nearby competitors."