Nucor rolls first plate at new $1.7 billion steel mill

Nucor, the biggest competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, rolled its first steel plate at a new $1.7 billion mill in Kentucky.

The Charlotte-based mini-mill giant, the largest steelmaker in the country by volume, expects to fully commission Nucor Steel Brandenburg, its new state-of-the-art steel plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, sometime in the first quarter. It will start shipping to customers in the next three months.

"Congratulations to our more than 400 teammates for achieving this important milestone and executing one of the safest mill start-ups in Nucor history, while also delivering the project on time and on budget," said Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor Corp. "We are looking forward to supplying not only the highest quality steel but also the most sustainable plate products in the world for our nation's military, infrastructure, heavy equipment, offshore wind, and other markets."

Nucor invested $1.7 billion to build the mill, which can make 1.2 million tons of steel annually. It will be able to make 97% of the steel plate products consumed in the United States.

It will be the only steel mill in the United States and one of only a few in the globe capable of manufacturing heavy gauge plate used to make the monopile foundations for offshore wind towers. Nucor expects that a federal goal to build 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 could result in 7.5 million more tons of steel demand.

The steel mill also is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, v4, a designation that indicates the building is environmentally sustainable.