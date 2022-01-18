 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nucor to build $2.7 billion steel mill in West Virginia
0 Comments
urgent

Nucor to build $2.7 billion steel mill in West Virginia

  • 0
Nucor to build $2.7 billion steel mill in West Virginia

Nucor Steel Gallatin is shown. The company plans a new sheet mill in West Virginia.

 Joseph S. Pete

Another day, another multibillion-dollar new steel mill is announced.

On the heels of U.S. Steel's announcement of a $3 billion state-of-the-art mill in Arkansas, Nucor announced it would build a new $2.7 billion sheet mill on the Ohio River in Mason County, West Virginia.

The plant will employ about 800 workers. It will serve the Midwest and Northeast markets. 

"Following a thorough process to determine the right location for our state-of-the-art, greenfield sheet mill, we are thrilled to make this significant investment in West Virginia and enhance our presence in this important region," Nucor President and CEO Leon Topalian said. "Our new sheet mill in Mason County will have unmatched capabilities that will enable the continued expansion of high-quality, low carbon steels, building on our industry-leading offerings. We are pleased to create hundreds of new, high-paying jobs, and position West Virginia as a leader in clean steel production. We are also excited to create substantial long-term value for investors through this high-return investment, which will help drive Nucor's continued growth."

North Carolina-based Nucor, a major competitor to both U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, will be able to make 3 million tons of steel at the new facility, adding to the steelmaking capacity at a time when capacity utilization is just over 80% in the United States.

The mill will have a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines, including a construction-grade line and high-end automotive line. It will be able to produce 84-inch sheet products.

Construction is expected to take about two years.

"We look forward to breaking ground in Mason County and partnering with colleges and universities on workforce development programs, supporting veterans' organizations and local food pantries, and working with opioid recovery programs that will provide meaningful pathways to jobs," Nucor Steel West Virginia Vice President and General Manager John Farris said.

The company may also build a transload and processing facility in West Virginia as a sister operation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts