Nucor to build $350 million minimill, adding to capacity

Nucor, the bigger competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest $350 million in a new rebar mini mill in North Carolina, adding to the country's steelmaking capacity.

The Charlotte-based steelmaker intends to employ 200 workers at its new Nucor Steel Lexington mill, which will have an annual capacity of 430,000 tons. It will be the company's third rebar minimill.

Nucor also makes rebar, a construction material that reinforces concrete in roads, buildings and bridges, at minimills in Missouri and Florida.

"We are very excited to grow our steel business here in our home state of North Carolina. The corridor between Washington, D.C., and Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing regions in our nation, and new federal spending for infrastructure will further increase demand for rebar in the region," said Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor. "Nucor Steel Lexington will produce steel with nearly 100% recycled content, which means our new, modern infrastructure will be made with the most sustainable steel available anywhere in the world."

Nucor makes rebar by recycling scrap metal. It has 15 bar mills across the United States that make a range of steel products used by sectors like agriculture, automotive, construction, furniture, energy, railroad, shipbuilding, heavy truck and metal building.

It can produce about 9.5 million tons a year of steel bars, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, wire rod and other products.

Nucor employs about 800 workers in North Carolina, where it has maintained its corporate headquarters since 1996.

"We are excited to grow our Nucor family in this area and to partner with local schools and non-profit organizations that support members of this community," said Mike Hess, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Lexington.

